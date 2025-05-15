Check on the Jokowi report, Roy Suryo admitted that there were questions that had not answered, that was the reason





Jakarta, kompas.tv – The former Minister of Youth and Sports (Menpora) Roy Suryo was examined by the metropolitan police of Jakarta concerning the report of the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo or Jokowi on the accusation of false diplomas, Thursday (15/05/2025). Regarding the exam, Roy Suryo admitted that there were questions from investigators who were not answered by him, because they were considered unrelated to the clarification letter published by the Jakarta police. Because, in the invitation letter, it was written that he was asked to clarify the incident on March 26, 2025. Read also: Roy Suryo after being examined on Jokowi's report: I answered in detail “The Polra Jaya metro gave me an invitation letter for events on March 26, 2025. Yes, this should be the question,” said Roy Suryo on Thursday. “So when there are other questions, yes, I oppose to answer. It is the right of citizens in accordance with the 1945 Constitution,” said Roy Suryo on Thursday. Thus, he also expressed objections to answer questions that were not linked to the content of the letter. “When the question is not in accordance with the letter, yes, we must express objections,” he said. On the other hand, he also referred to the name of the journalist in the invitation letter he received from the metropolitan police of Jakarta. “The second is funny, in the invitation, there is also no part reported, even if it has already been mentioned everywhere a bucket lawyer-He says that “the report is the following, this,” but in the letter, there is not, “he said. “So, if there is not in the letter, we are not required to clarify. The journalists are there. The articles are very good, therefore. But the report is not there,” he continued. As we know, in addition to Roy Suryo, the Polyda Metro Jaya also examined another part reported, Doctor Tifa, also underwent an examination to the regional police of the Kamneg subdit ditreskrimum Metro on Thursday. Read also: frankly! Roy Suryo mentioned the PSI executives who showed the Jokowi diploma at the clarification invitation https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=os0ayjzt7e8

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.kompas.tv/nasional/593499/diperiksa-soal-laporan-jokowi-roy-suryo-mengaku-ada-pertanyaan-yang-tak-dijawab-ini-alasannya The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos