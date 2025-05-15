Trumps cryptocurrencies compensate for a political career filled with conflicts of interests | Donald Trump





The 220 winners of a cryptocurrency competition were invited on Monday to search for an email featuring the most exclusive invitation in the world. As a reward for spending immense sums of money, in some cases millions of dollars, they had won the assistance prize to a private gala with Donald Trump in his own Washington DC Golf Club later this month.

The granting of access to the President in exchange for investments in his crypto Endeavor was prevailing on the latest conflicts of interest in a political career filled, in the words of one of his most repeated slogans, many cases of this type. Real Estate Holdings, a media company, merchandising offers, fraud and more recently the donation of Qatars of an aircraft of $ 400 million are only a few of the junction of tangles whose government's ethics clocks have been careful for a decade now.

The foray against cryptocurrency is a unique combination and an escalation of these conflicts. This implies taking advantage of his presidency for a personal gain, potentially opening up to foreign influence and operating in an industry, he has immense power to deregulate. He married it on unscrupulous commercial trends with a notorious industry for fraud, scams and lack of transparency. It can also become the most lucrative business in which it has never been involved.

Auctions of influence

Last year, the assets of cryptocurrency to the industry operator were already a concern for the defenders of ethics and transparency, which feared that, if it were elected, he could potentially pass a cryptographic friendly legislation which would benefit his personal financial interests. Auction sales of direct access to the President through a cryptographic regime have intensified fears of political corruption and try to buy an influence, in particular given the opaque nature of the competition. The names of the winners are still unknown.

Trump's dinner competition rules said the 220 best buyers of $ Trump, who were enrolled in a public ranking on the Pieces website, would receive an invitation to dinner with the president. The top 20 of the ranking would gain even more personal access thanks to a VIP reception featuring Trump. The classification only revealed the user names of candidates and cryptographic portfolio codes, no other identification information. The winners could also note any name they chose on the invitation, depending on the page of websites, adding another layer of uncertainty to which will actually assist.

One of the main concerns of democrats and ethics groups surrounding the competition is that it can allow foreign actors to buy an influence with Trump by investment in his cryptocurrency. Multiple analyzes of the $ Trump ranking have already revealed that a large percentage of the best buyers used foreign cryptography scholarships that prohibit American users from negotiating on their platforms, which suggests that winners can be foreign residents.

The buyer Top $ Trump portfolio in the ranking, which has more than $ 18 million in the medal, has been linked to the cryptographic entrepreneur based in Hong Kong Justin Sun. In 2023, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) accused the Sun of fraud and other violations of securities related to the cryptocurrency trade. Since Trump took office, however, the dry interrupted this investigation. Sun has also invested tens of millions of dollars in Trump families from other Crypto companies last year, and is an advisor to the World Liberty Financial Company who wins over the control of the threads.

The $ Trump corner has also attracted investors linked abroad beyond the competition. On Monday, a small technological company called GD Culture Group which has a Chinese subsidiary and has a Tiktok electronic commerce company announced that it had obtained funding of $ 300 million to buy TRUMP $. Its purchase would coincide with Trump deciding how to manage the potential prohibition of tiktoks or forced sales in the United States.

Trump family business is no longer real estate

The entry of Trump families into cryptocurrency is a relatively recent development, but since the beginning of last year, the Trumps have thrown themselves into industry. Trump has greatly courted cryptographic investors during the presidential electoral campaign, becoming the first candidate to accept Crypto donations and promising to transform the United States into the cryptographic capital of the planet at a Bitcoin conference in July. Later that year, Trump announced the creation of the Crypto World Liberty Financial Venture of a company that has collected around $ 550 million and the Trump family controls.

The trumps reach the world of cryptography deepening after his electoral victory, while he was involved in the creation of so-called mecoins who tend to fluctuate wildly thanks to speculative trading. The $ Trump cryptocurrency, as well as a coin of $ Meania, were launched in mid-January a few days before its inauguration. The value of $ Trump initially increased to around $ 75 per room before crashing, to start increasingly increasing in value after Trump announced that the best buyers in the medal would win an exclusive dinner with him.

Since then, cryptographic companies associated with Trump have developed to create another cryptocurrency called USD1, a Trump award points wave and a Fund or ETF negotiated on the stock market. This week, Eric Trump also announced that a Bitcoin extraction company, family checks, would become public.

The personal involvement of each of these projects is complicated, and the companies which control the different aspects of the family crypto empire are somewhat created as nesting dolls. He does not directly have the company that made the $ Trump same, for example. Instead, the Trump organization has a company called CIC Digital LLC, which, with another company called Fight Fight Fight LLC, supervises and benefits from the business. These two LLCs also hold around 80% of the parts of parts, a share which on paper is worth more than $ 2 billion at the current market value.

The Crypto Empire in full swing of Trump is a remarkable reversal of the moment when Trump called Bitcoin a scam in 2021 and said that it should be very regulated. Since then, there have been enormous developments in the world of cryptocurrencies, but the most relevant in this case may be that Trump is taking advantage of it now.

Hinge in Trump deregulating the crypto

While the Trump family has built their cryptographic companies, the Trump administration also put pressure on the deregulation of the industry and appointed a pro-scriptto leader. In April, the Ministry of Justice closed its survey unit on cryptocurrency fraud to align with a pro-Crypto decree of Trump.

These movements towards deregulation occur while the cryptographic industry is still plagued by scams, and only a few years after the fraudulent management of Sam Bankman of the exchange of FTX cryptocurrency resulted in one of the greatest financial scandals in modern history. The potential relaxation of the rules and the support of the cryptographic industry have effects which also go beyond corruption problems and financial impacts. Bitcoin extraction facilities that have developed in the United States also cause energy supply problems, environmental concerns and sound pollution problems, which are all regulated by agencies that Trump can influence.

Democratic legislators and even some Republicans have rejected Trump's conflicts of interest, some Trump allies suggesting that dinner was a step too far. Connecticut senator, Richard Blumenthal, offered these concerns last week by announcing an ethics survey on the cryptographic operations of the presidents.

President Trumps Financial tangle in the room of $ Trump, as well as the attempt to use the White House to organize competitions to support the value of $ Trump, represents an unprecedented diet and Pay-to-Play to give access to the presidency to the most offering, Blumenthal wrote in a letter last week.

Trumps Crypto Ventures also derailed a historic bill to regulate certain forms of cryptocurrency, called the Act on Engineering, which previously had bipartite support. The Democrats of the Senate, as well as three Republicans, voted a procedural motion which would have enabled the bill to proceed in its current form by arguing that it needed stronger protections to prevent the type of conflicts created by Trump.

It was shocking to see Donald Trump moved at dizzying speed to use his post as president to collect billions of dollars for himself personally and for his family, said Massachusetts senator Elizabeth Warren, in a speech last week opposing the bill. The largest corruption scandal in modern history is taking place right now and no one pays attention to it.

