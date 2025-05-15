Politics
The prospects for Ukrainian-Russia discussions are based, while Putin jumps
Updated on May 15, 2025 at 1:55 p.m. Hae
kyiv and Moscow hope substantial talks in Istanbul between Russia and Ukraine faded Thursday, after days of intense speculation that Russian President Vladimir Putin and perhaps even President Trump assist.
Only one leader Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appeared in Türkiye. He met Putin for the last time face to face in 2019. Now he accused the Russian chief of being afraid of meeting while Russia continues to attack Ukraine.
In a decision only public rendering On the eve of the talks, Putin appointed a group of intermediate level technocrats to lead the Russian delegation. The Kremlin spokesperson later confirmed that Putin would not join them.
Addressing journalists in Ankara, Zelenskyy criticized Putin for sending “replacement accessories” in her place.
“We must understand the level of the Russian delegation, what is their mandate and if they are able to make decisions by themselves,” said Zelenskyy. “Because we all know who makes decisions in Russia.”
However, the head of the Russian delegation, the presidential aid Vladimir Medinsky, insisted that his team had come to Turkey informed of the Kremlin positions and with full authority to negotiate.
“The objective of direct talks with the Ukrainian party is to establish long -term peace in the long term that takes into account the roots of the conflict,” Medinsky told a fray of journalists outside the Palais de Dolmabahce in Istanbul.
There was a catch: Zelenskyy and most of the Ukrainian delegation were still in Ankara, nearly 300 miles away.
Zelenskyy later confirmed that he would send a team led by the Ukrainian Minister of Defense, Rustem Umerov, in Istanbul to meet the Russian technocrats. We don't know when discussions start. Zelenskyy himself said he went to Albania for a meeting with European leaders.
Putin called for direct talks. Zelenskyy challenges him to meet in person
Putin proposed direct talks with Ukraine in a surprise announcement to foreign journalists in Kremlin on Sunday, an apparent offering to an ultimatum by Ukraine and its Western allies to accept an immediate cease-fire of 30 days before May 12 or cope with new sanctions.
Putin did not address the cease-fire proposal, but suggested that the two parties are rather meeting in Istanbul, which welcomed missed negotiations between Russia and Ukraine in 2022.
It was not clear if Putin himself had the intention of participating.
Zelenskyy is committed to attending the negotiations and challenged Putin to do the same.
President Trump, currently traveling in the Middle East, also said that he was open to making an appearance that swells hopes that the chief of the Kremlin could accept.
However, speaking of Doha, in Qatar on Thursday, Trump reversed the course. Trump said that he had never given a commitment to attend and did not think that Putin would go “if I don't seem”.
“And it turned out to be fair,” added Trump. “But we have people there.”
Secretary of State Marco Rubio was in Antalya, Turkey, for a SummitAnd could join the talks. Addressing journalists there, Rubio played the risk of progress in Russian-Ukraine negotiations in Türkiye. “It is my evaluation that I do not think that we are going to have a breakthrough here to the president [Trump] And President Putin interacts directly on this subject, “he said,” face to face “.
Trump left the door open to engage with talks on a later date “if it was appropriate” adding that “nothing will happen until Putin and I gathered” in terms of obtaining a cease-fire between Russia and Ukraine.
Zelenskyy told journalists in Ankara that he hoped that the meeting between the two delegations leads to a cease-fire which, according to him, must be assured before the peace talks could begin. He added that if the Kremlin continues to relieve the terms of ceasefire proposals, the Western allies of Ukraine should continue the threats of imposing new sanctions on Russia.
“It will be an incentive to put an end to war earlier or at least accelerate our conversations on this subject,” he said.
Hanna Palamarenko of NPR contributed to this story of Kyiv.
Copyright 2025 NPR
|
Sources
2/ https://www.wgcu.org/2025-05-15/ukraines-zelenskyy-arrives-in-turkey-for-talks-with-russia-without-putin
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Doha everyone set for table tennis extravaganza
- Besides Roy Suryo, Dr. Tifa was also examined on the accusation of the false diploma of Jokowi
- In the downfall of Manchester Uniteds, plus another hockey thriller
- Thai court cases, 17 arrest orders on the collapse of Bangkok, a skyscraper
- Cost of the Trump's birthday parade soar up to $ 45 million with 25 tanks added to the celebrations, according to reports
- Zelensky sends a Ukrainian delegation to Istanbul, because peace talks with Russia are expected on May 16
- The British government considering a new investor visa in the record department flights
- Fifth placed UNC tennis handles no. 13 Seed LSU, 4-2, in NCAA quarterfinals-
- “That's a very bad policy, my head throws me”: CNN Harry Etz in Medicaid cuts
- Trump will attend a state dinner in Abu Dhabi
- Answer the problem of ITB students, Joko Widodo: already too far, too much
- The wholesale prices of the United States fell 0.5% last month despite President Trump's prices