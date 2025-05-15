Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks at a meeting at the Paris France Foreign Ministry on July 14, 2023. Reuters

When Indian Prime Minister Narendra amended has promised a quick and decisive revenge after the Pahalgam terrorist attack on April 22, 2025, the Indian media machine quickly turned into a war animal.

For days, Indian waves and social media platforms have produced a relentless story: the Pakistan soldiers, paralyzed by an economically collapsed state, did not correspond to the power of the India. The Indian public fed a regular pakistan regime supposedly fragility, thought that a rapid and decisive strike would establish India as undisputed champion of the region. Modi, emblazoned by this fervor, ignored that the Pakistans call an independent investigation into the Pahalgam incident, rather choosing to launch the Sindoor operation on May 7, with air strikes and missiles targeting the big cities of Pakistan and the Azad Cashmere. The scene was ready for what India supposed to be a Walkover. Modis Gamble, motivated by pride and political ambition, retaliated spectacularly, exposing Indian vulnerabilities, both military and social, while uniting a challenged Pakistan.

It should be noted here that India launched the attack on Pakistan under the revenge costume against the Pahalgam incident, choosing to hit rather than take a break and investigate. This means that in the volatile environment of South Asia, a few kilograms of explosives in the hands of random people are enough to ignite a nuclear disaster.

After the embarrassment of the Abhinandan saga, India had invested more than $ 15 billion in its crown jewels: 36 jets of Rafale de France and five Russian air defense systems S-400, praised as game changers for having governed the sky. Modi saw this as his time to present the India assumed military superiority, evoking these brilliant toys to dazzle the world and strengthen his internal political capital before the elections. The Indian media denounced gusts as invincible and the S-400s as an impenetrable and framed Pakistan arsenal and framed as inferior. India did not know, Pakistan did not expect obsolete weapons but a advanced technology perfected during the years of cooperation with China. The battlefield has become a test field for Chinese systems such as J-10C fighter planes and advanced missiles like PL-15 and HD-15A, which transformed the Modis Grand Theater into embarrassment for India and a historic beginning for modern military technology of Chinas on the battlefield.

The first shock occurred when the aerial defenses of the Pakistans, reinforced by higher cyber-technologies and Chinese fighter planes, a salvo of opening of the grated India. Pakistan claims to have shot down five Indian fighter planes, including three precious bursts, during the first India strikes. While India denies the extent of these losses, the destruction of at least two gusts is confirmed by the Western media, sending undulations to the Western defense circles. The best analysts, from Washington to London, began to question the training and operational preparation of the Air Force of India. How could a force that spent billions for the planes proven in elite combat losing them against a supposedly lower opponent during the very first confrontation?

The answer lies in the strategic provident of the Pakistans. Defense criticism has been highlighting for some time that modern war requires the integration and consistency of the system, which turns out to be a great challenge for India because it has amassed a wide range of expensive military equipment from different countries such as Russia, France and the United States. Unlike India, dependence on western platforms inconsistent with high and inconsistent costs, profitable Chinas equipment for Pakistan, optimized for the electronic and asymmetrical requirements of modern war. These systems work together in a much more consistent and efficient way. Advanced radar and advanced missile systems have exceeded gusts, at a distance of almost 200 km, proving that flashy price labels do not gain skills, strategy and warsal preparation.

The second blow was even more unthinkable from the point of view of the India. In the Pakistans of “Operation Bunyanum Marsoos”, launched a few hours after the India strikes, the Pakistani forces targeted and damaged the India S-400 batteries near the border. The S-400, marketed as the most advanced air defense system of the worlds, was supposed to make the India Sky Intouchable. However, Pakistani missiles on Chinese Pakistans and electronic war tactics have penetrated these defenses, exposing their vulnerabilities. It is not only a tactical defeat; It is a strategic humiliation. The failure of the S-400 has sparked global debates on the over-type capacity of systems, with implications for the Russian arms market and the India defense strategy.

Following Operation Sindoor, Modis India is exposed, its vulnerabilities are exposed for the world to see. The class system, long of a purminated injury under India globalized veneer, has no place in the interconnected world today. The conflict provided a platform for Indiates minorities and caste communities to break to express their grievances, amplified by the war chaos. Social media, in particular platforms like X, have become their own battlefield, flooded with reports on confrontations through India between Hindutva activists and ordinary citizens.

Parias and minorities, disappointed by the nationalist frenzy, openly confronted attempts to vandalize the Pakistani flags or to demonize minorities. The Sikh community, in particular, has made their voices heard. These internal cracks, hidden under the incredible campaign of India, broke out, with social media deserving a credit for having amplified dissent. India, formerly projected as an increasing superpower, now appears as a nation that needs healing. Modi, a qualified leader in the rotation division but without empathy to repair, is poorly equipped to apply the balm that his country desperately needs.

What Modi has envisaged as rapid and stimulating revenge rather revealed that the military and social resilience of the Pakistans and the fragility of the India. Far from a walking track, India is now faced with the prospect of a long and exhausting conflict if the tensions reign. Pakistan has shown that it can hold on, even against a larger and better funded opponent. The four-day climbing, marked by intense cross-border bombings and air strikes, ended with a media ceasefire in the United States on May 10 not because India triumphed, but because it had no viable path.

At home, Modis' mal calculation has untangled its carefully designed image. The Indian media, which spent weeks inflating the expectations of an overwhelming victory, turned over to day. Social media platforms have buzzed with Indian voices questioning the competence of governments and the credibility of the media. The Pakistanis made fun of “invincible” gusts and S-400s. At the same time, many Indians have demanded responsibility for civil disturbances and economic losses of the brief but chaotic conflict. This campaign seems to have not carried out anything and explains a global diplomatic alienation India. The political capital of Modis, built on nationalist fervor, bleeds.

The attack by Pahalgam, which India used to justify its strikes, remains wrapped in ambiguity, the Pakistans call for a neutral probe winning field among neutral observers. If anything, Indias Rush to War has reinforced the diplomatic hand of Pakistans with the Gulf States, China and other countries of the world. The cashmere has taken the front of the scene and the world leadership seems to have realized that sustainable peace in the region is impossible without resolving the question of cashmere.

From the point of view of the Pakistans, it is a moment of deep transformation, for which Modi deserves ironic salvation. Through his reckless assault, he inadvertently offered to the Pakistanis the “Pakistan of Naya” that their leaders have promised and have not delivered for years: a nation overflowing with inflexible patriotism and living hope.

Before the India offensive, Pakistan was a visibly divided nation, mired in political controversies and economic misfortunes. Morale was a hollow of all time, with many Pakistanis in the story that their country was good for nothing. Political factions were bickering and the population was disillusioned. However, the reckless aggression of Modis has become the catalyst for the unit. India strike galvanized the Pakistani people, who joined their armed forces with unprecedented fervor. Even those who initially sought to exploit the crisis for political ends found themselves rushing to prove their loyalty, putting on the coat of digital warriors to align themselves with the resolution of nations.

The armed forces, for their meticulous preparation and their decisive response, deserve total credit for this. Militically, Pakistan has proven a great force, capable of humoring a wider opponent. Socially, the Pakistanis rediscovered their unity, rallying around a shared identity that drowns past discord. Diplomatically, Pakistan has become a credible voice; The perception of diplomatic alienation has broken. This Naya Pakistan is not only a slogan but a reality. The battle in the sky has not only broken Modis Mirage, but also announced the dawn of a revitalized Pakistan.

The writer manages one of the largest digital media houses in Pakistan.



