Roy Suryo received 26 questions about the false diploma presumed Jokowi





Tempo.co,, Jakarta – Investigators of the Metropolitan Regional Police of Jakarta questioned 26 questions to Roy Suryo as witnesses in the alleged case of false diploma of former president Joko Widodo. Roy made the appeal of the metropolitan police of Jakarta with another witness on Thursday, May 15, 2025. “I answered in detail on 26 questions,” said Roy during the media team after the exam. The former Minister of Young and Sports said that he had only answered questions when researchers when the invitation of the policy.

Throughout the exam, said Roy, the investigator only asked for relevant things. For example, on life, the history of education, career. “Then there are other things that are posed on this video. I have just replied briefly,” he said.

After this exam, Roy said he didn't know for the next program. “There is not. There is not because (already) is finished. My exam is finished,” he said.

It was observed that the Roy was present at the metropolitan police of Jakarta around 10:00 WIB. He spoke to the media crew during the day when the inspection breaks at around 12:00 WIB.

Jakarta's Metropolitan Police Commissioner, Ade Ary Syam Indradi, said that two other people should have been examined with Roy Suryo today. These are the EGI Sudjana and Tifa reported. “Are not present. He is present,” said Ade.

Besides Roy Suryo, Jokowi mentioned the names of four other people in the report on the accusation of false diplomas. They had the initial hospital, ES, T and K. Jokowi, the lawyer, Yakup Hasibuan, said that he had reported the five people for alleged slander and defamation using electronic media.

During the delivery of his report, Jokowi came directly to the metropolitan police in Jakarta. He was present accompanied by his lawyer on April 30, 2024.

Dressed in a long brown batik, Jokowi went directly to Metro Jaya Police Integrated Service Center (SPKT) to 09.50 WIB. He left the building at 10:15 WIB. He then entered the general building of the Criminal Investigations Department.

Jokowi had gathered his legal advisor at the Thousand Rasa restaurant, Jakarta on April 22, 2025. The meeting discussed the measures that would be taken with the accusation of the controversy of the fake diplomas from Jokowi to UGM.

This controversy appeared after a group of masses came to Jokowi solo on April 17, questioning the authenticity of secondary school diplomas to its studies at Gadjah Mada (UGM) University. Although he has shown the original document and received official confirmation from the Rector UGM, this accusation continues.

In his report, he used articles 310 and 311 of the Criminal Code (KUHP) against the reported part. The former governor of Jakarta also included article 32 and article 35 of law number 11 of 2008 concerning electronic information and transactions (ITE LAW).

