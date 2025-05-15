Tanks, cannons, 7,500 beds of soldiers: Trump's birthday parade parade





Plans include the contribution of 7,500 beds to DC office buildings for soldiers. The last price for the case: $ 30 million, a figure that should reach $ 45 million.

The great military parade scheduled for June 14, the 250th anniversary of the army and the 79th anniversary of President Donald Trump will feature dozens of tanks that rumble in the streets of Washington, war-breech war aircraft and 7,500 soldiers hosted in government office buildings, according to army planning documents.

USA TODAY had an exclusive look at the latest planning documents that detail the elaborate choreography required for a massive military parade and an unofficial birthday party with little or no precedents. On June 8, 1991, thousands of troops as well as tanks and other armored vehicles, paraded in Washington. It was to honor their victory in the Gulf War. The birthday of George HW Bush president was four days later.

Plus: armored vehicles and nearly 7,000 soldiers: a look at the plans for the military parade on the day of Trump's birthday

The presidents of Dwight Eisenhower and John Kennedy had thousands of soldiers during their inaugurations. Reservoirs and jeeps and war planes and war and war planes.

The army, an institution with loyalty to the Constitution and no political party, this time balances new political challenges. Is the parade a celebration of the legendary heritage of the army, or a tribute to Trump and the political movement he leads? Or both? Army officials say they have long planned a major celebration for their stage anniversary.

Democratic legislators, however, say that Trump has co -opted the parade for his own political ends.

“It's Trump. This is his ego and doing everything,” Senator Jack Reed said on May 14, the best democrat of the Senate Armed Services Committee. “”

Trump is in talks this week to receive a gift from a Qatar Boeing 747 raising the concerns of certain legislators on corruption.

Trump maintained that the parade is to celebrate “the world's largest soldier”.

Its cost is “peanuts in relation to the value of doing so,” he told Kristen Welker in an interview with the press meeting “May 4”.

A price of $ 30 million, going to nearly $ 45 million

The latest price for the parade: $ 30 million, a figure that should perhaps reach $ 45 million.

The soldiers and their equipment will begin to arrive in the national capital from across the country in the days preceding the parade. They will be accommodated in the building of the Ministry of Agriculture and a former government warehouse belonging to the General Service Administration on Seventh Street.

Their chow will be made up of two mres (ready to eat meal) and a hot meal a day. They will also receive $ 50 per day of additional salary.

More: they like a parade: President Trump and the American army to celebrate their birthdays of June 14

Bring your sleeping bags, said a defense ministry official who was not authorized to speak publicly.

Their shower schedule will be fixed by “mayors” named to supervise the accommodation in the buildings, said the manager.

Fighting to find war uniforms of 1812

The parade will salute the heritage of the army of the revolutionary war to the present day, with soldiers in period uniforms. Certain periods have proven to be more difficult to find a period dress than others, the army is struggling to equip soldiers in uniforms of the war of 1812 and the Hispanian-American war, according to the defense official.

A “ palate in the sky '': how Air Force one accumulates until Qatari 747, Trump's “ Palace in the sky '' in the sky “

There will be 120 vehicles, including 24 Abrams tanks, 24 Bradley infantry combat vehicles, a similar armored vehicle in the design but smaller than a tank and four paladins, massive self -professional belly cannons.

Vintage war aircraft, such as Bomber B-17 in the Age of the Second World War and the fighter Mustang P-51, should fly over the National Mall, the emblematic open space of Washington which extends from the American Capitol to Lincoln Memorial. They will be followed later by new planes, including 50 helicopters Apache, Black Hawk and Chinook.

The parade will meet in front of Trump's observation stand on Constitution avenue just south of the White House around 6 p.m., Trump should chair the enrollment and re -registration of soldiers at the end of the parade. It will end with a final of fireworks at dusk.

