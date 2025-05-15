Politics
Xi Jinping learns
Lie this state
Former President Dilma Rousseff, a releasing president of the BRICS Bank, said on Wednesday 14, that the Biocenica Railroad J construction project was approved by the president of China XI Jinping.
The project to create a railway from Brazil with the Pacfica an old dream, because the work is aimed at facilitating and reducing the costs of Brazilian exports intended for the Asic market, especially for China.
“He [Xi Jinping] He said he would do it. He knows what is important to us and we know what is important for them. And when he says it happens, things happen, “said Dilma.
She assessed that China is a natural partner for the project, in particular after the inauguration in November of the Porto de Chancay, in Peru, which has a majority participation of the Chinese Cosco by State. The port would be one of the destinations of the Biocenica Railroad.
President Lula (PT) returns today from Rossia and China Travel. He elected the arrival of about 27 thousand dollars in new Chinese investments in Brazil. The declaration was made by Jorge Viana, president of Apexbrasil (Brazilian agency for the promotion of exports and investments), Monday (12) APS a meeting between companies in the two Beijing countries.
The trip of Lula China, who was assisted by 11 ministers, of the President of the Senate, David Alcolumbre, in more than 200 Brazilian businessmen, reflects the government's interest in shrinking economic and diplomatic Laos with Asite. Before landing in Beijing, the entourage also exceeded Rossia, where Lula met Vladimir Putin and defended a ceasefire in the Ukrary.
Dilma no d deads or values of the work
Dilma did not want to talk about deadlines, declaring that this process must obey at its own pace in the context of the negotiations between Brazil and China.
The president, who lives in Shanghai, spent the days BeijingWhere he participated in the agenda of President Lula in the Chinese capital.
The presence of Dilma in the Asician giant was important for the creation of Chinese partnerships and investment in Brazil. Lula's visit was focused on infrastructure projects in Brazil with the participation of companies and the capital of China.
Among the agreements signed at the end of the visit, there is a memorandum of understanding to promote the synergy conditions between the Chinese initiative known as the new silk route “and the development programs of Brazil.
During the official visit of Lula, the central banks of Brazil and China also signed, on Terra (13), an agreement to exchange parts, marking another stage in the deepening of economic relations between the two countries. The main objective of the agreement provides liquidity to the financial markets of the two countries in times of necessity.
Understand the project
Biocenica Railroad's proposal is a train line that would connect the port of Chancay, Peru, to the port of Ialthus, Bahia, passing by states such as Acre and Tocantins.
The proposal creates a rail corridor connecting the pacfica and the Atlantic oceans, with the aim of facilitating the flow of loads between the two continents.
The idea of the railroad in Nova and dates back to 1950, but was renewed in 2014, when the Brazilian governments, the Peruvian and the chin established a partnership for the financing and sharing of studies in the construction of the railway.
Currently, the railroad has considered the strategy for the functioning of Chancay, the largest investment in China in South America. Cosco navigation in the Chinese state won $ 1.3 billion in the project.
To win the scale and competitiveness, however, the Portuguese Peruvian structure depends on the rail connection with the Brazilian territory.
