Politics
KeiStarmer repeatedly refuses to reveal whether the intention to leave thousands of Europeans in the United Kingdom will be crowned the sun
Sir Keir Starmer refused to say that his plan to invite tens of thousands of Europeans to the United Kingdom will be capped.
Although it has spoken difficult to reduce legal migration, the PM negotiates a visa program to allow citizens under 35 to work or study in the United Kingdom.
Quinzé by the sun on its negotiations with Brussels on a so-called mobility program for young people, Sir Keir refused to say that there would be a quota on the new entrance tickets.
Similar programs with other countries last up to four years, which means that someone who applied at 35 could live and work in the United Kingdom up to 39 years.
Before a summit with the EU in London on Monday to hammer a reset of Brussels, the PM insisted that its agreement would be “good for our economy” despite the record levels of net migration.
And he left the door open to Great Britain becoming a lender of rules by reflecting EU regulations on goods in order to reduce the checks of foods entering the block.
The PM refused to exclude dynamic alignment with the rules that would see British laws Mirror Brussels without any entry to define them.
The PM told Sun that he would not comment on the talks, but insisted that he would not break his commitment as a manifest to bring the free movement entirely.
However, he has repeatedly refused to say whether the acceptance of Brussels requests for a mobility program would have a higher limit to the figures despite the pressure from the Ministry of the Interior to fix a ceiling.
He said later: we must respect the result of the referendum and this is the framework in which we negotiated.
Last night, government initiates insisted on the government who will not be allowed to catch a single fish more in British waters than its current quota under the last offer of Sir Keir Starmers in the EU.
While the talks with Brussels went to the Wire Ahead Ahead Mondays summit, government sources told Sun that the table agreement would not dilute the actions of British Fisherns.
But they warn that it will not be better than the post -Brexit agreement concluded by Boris Johnson – likely to arouse the anger of the fishermen already angry with the European nets of our coasts.
Under the 2020 agreement, EU ships would gradually reduce their taken by 25% until 2026, when the agreement was exposed.
An initiate of the Government said: the French mostly make new requests on our fish, but so far did not drink. It will not be better than the agreement that we have currently obtained, but we are trying from our good time to make sure that they do not have a single fish more.
Last night, the Prime Minister told journalists: when we started this process, the chairman of the commission, Ursula von der Leyen and I agreed that we would not do megaphone diplomacy.
We were not going to run to the nearest microphone to make our respective arguments and criticism. Because of this, we have made good progress and I am confident that we are going to make very good progress on Monday.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/34972351/keir-starmer-migrant-deal-eu-brexit-albania/
Sources

2/ https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/34972351/keir-starmer-migrant-deal-eu-brexit-albania/
