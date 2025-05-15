'Rok Sako to Rok Lo': Rahul Gandhi's message to PM Modi, Nitish Kumar in Bihar | India News





Message from Rahul Gandhi to PM Modi, Nitish Kumar in Bihar New Delhi: “Nitish Ji, Modi Ji, Rok Sako to Rok Lo,” said Congress chief and opposition chief at Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, after being arrested by police on his way to AUBERGE AMBEDKAR in the bihar Darbhanga . However, the head of the congress managed to enter the premises in the middle of the political drama and questioned the chief minister: “What is he afraid?”The incident occurred when Gandhi reached outside the Ambedkar inn. His convoy was prevented from entering the premises where he was to interact with the students of the 'Shiksha Nyay Samvad event.'It is a heritage of Lo'By taking to X, he wrote in Hindi: “Nitish Ji and Modi Ji, stop me if you can-the storm of Caste census Will bring a revolution in social justice, education and employment. “”'Double engine Dhokebaaz Sarkaar'While addressing a rally in Darbhanga, he called the NDA government at the Bihar “Duble Engine Dhokebaaz Sarkaar. “The Bihar police tried to stop me. But they could not stop me because your power (minority community) watches over me. We told Prime Minister Narendra Modi that you should take a censorship. Under your pressure, he placed the Constitution on his front.” Said Gandhi. “I guarantee that the moment when our government is formed in India and Bihar, and implements everything you deserve,” he added.“Nitish Ji, what are you afraid of?”In an article on the social media platform X, Gandhi questioned the Bihar CM Nitish and said: “The” double engine of Nda Dhokebaaz Sarkaar “in the Bihar prevents me from interacting with the students of the dalits and arrears in an Ambedkar inn. Since when has the dialogue become a crime? Nitish Ji, what are you afraid of? social in Bihar? “According to the Congress, Gandhi's car was arrested by the police before reaching the inn, which prompted him to go on foot to meet the students. “India is a democracy, it is led by the Constitution, and not by the dictatorship! No one can prevent us from raising our voice for social justice and education,” he posted on X.“Pre-plane conspiracy”In the meantime, the Bihar Congress Accused the district administration of having tried to sabotage the program. The deputy mayor of Darbhanga, Nazia Hasan, described the last minute cancellation of authorization a “pre-plane conspiracy”.“If the administration did not want to grant us permission, they could have denying it the day we asked for it. But canceling authorization at the last minute was part of a pre-plainified conspiracy. Does not require a microphone or a scene for its voice to be heard. The president of the National Union of Students of India (NSUI), Varun Choudhary, echoed criticism, qualifying the JDU-BJP government as “anti-dalit and anti-students”. He said the event was sabotaged after the administration learned that a large number of students planned to attend.“This shows that the JDU-BJP government is anti-dalit and anti-students … The students said that they will only get up from here once they have met Rahul Gandhi. What the JDU-BJP government believed? When the administration discovered that the students planned to attend the event in large numbers,” Choudhary in Ani.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/india/rok-sako-to-rok-lo-rahul-gandhis-message-to-pm-modi-nitish-kumar-in-bihar/articleshow/121183585.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos