



Celebi Aviation India rejected Wednesday “False and deceptive” allegations concerning his Turkish property And operations after the company's security authorization were revoked by the Indian authorities. Development comes from a reaction to Turkey supporting Pakistan during tensions with India. In the midst of a whirlwind of online complaints suggesting links with the Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the company has published an official declaration, insisting that he is neither politically affiliated nor belonging to Turks. In a press release, the management of the Major Major field said that it “refuted unequivocally” speculation on social media concerning the control of the company and specified that it had No link with Sumeyye Erdogan, daughter of the Turkish president. “There is no one by the name of Sumeyye having a participation in parental organization. The ownership of the company is limited to members of the Celebioglu family can Celebioglu and Ms. Canan Celebioglu who have no political affiliation. We are an aviation services company managed by professionals,” said the declaration. “We are not a Turkish organization by any standard and fully adhere to the global practices of corporate governance, transparency and neutrality, without political affiliations or links with a government or foreign individuals,” he added. According to the company, 65% of his parent company belongs to institutional investors Based in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates and Western Europe. A fund registered in jersey, act will have a 50% participation in Celebi Havaclk Holding AS, while 15% is held by Alpha Airport Services BV, a Dutch entity. Clarification occurred after Celebi's authorization to operate at the Delhi airport freight terminal was revoked on national security problems. Responding to this, Celebi said: “All our facilities are systematically verified by the Indian authorities, including the CISF, the BCAS and the AAI. We remain in full compliance with Indian aviation, national security and tax regulations”. “Celebi remains fully attached to India and to contribute significantly to the progress of the country as a global aviation center. We are convinced that the facts, transparency and common sense will prevail over disinformation,” said society. The repression of the Celevi aviation came after India relations with Turkey have been subjected to pressure While Ankara supported Islamabad and sentenced the operation of the Indian armed forces, Sindoor, after the terrorist attack of Pahalgam. The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) revoked the security authorization of Celebi Airport Services India PVT LTD with immediate effect. Celebi Aviation oversees high security land and freight operations in nine major Indian airports, including Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai. Its responsibilities extend to the manipulation of the soil, the cargo movement and the aerial side services all the critical functions closely regulated due to the sensitive nature of the airport areas. Posted by: Sahil sinha Posted on: May 15, 2025

