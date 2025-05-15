Donald Trump warns Apple of Make in India, Will-Wreau of iPhone manufacturers led by Tim Cook Listen?





Tim Cook said that Apple was planning to get their supplies from most American market iphones in India during the June quarter. (Image of AI) The American president Donald Trump does not want Apple to develop manufacturing in India, but will the giant of LED technology from Tim-Cook listen to? Apple would have been attached to its investment strategy in India. Apple plans to establish a significant manufacturing presence in the country, according to representatives of the government cited by PTI. After Trump's comments on the Apple CEO index, Tim Cook to reduce manufacturing operations in India, government representatives are involved in discussions with representatives of the technological company based in Cupertino. Base of its products “, was cited the source.

What Donald Trump said to Tim Cook about India?

Earlier in the day, Trump revealed his conversation with Cook, declaring that he had asked Apple to increase manufacturing in the United States and not in India.

“ India can take care of … '': Trump rumbles Tim Cook from Apple for having made iPhones in the nation “ high price '' '

“We have Apple, as you know, it happens. And I had a little problem with Tim Cook yesterday. I said to him, Tim, you are my friend. I treated you very well. That India has offered a zero-tail arrangement, contrasting with the previous high prices which declared having embarrassed the commercial operations. He mentioned his conversation with Tim, recognizing the past manufacturing in China of an American production.

Apples india plans

A few weeks ago, Tim Cook said that Apple was planning to obtain most American iPhones on the India market during the June quarter, while Chinese facilities will produce devices for other markets, given the potential uncertainty of tax prices. Official sources indicate that India contributes 15% of the world production of iPhone. Manufacturing operations involve Foxconn, Tata Electronics and Pegatron India (with Tata Electronics with majority property). Supplies by additional capacity or the reallocation of deliveries to the interior market. Read also | Tata Electronics seeks to double the production of Apple Iphones Iphones in India to a Lakh “Indian exports of Apple have already been mainly directed in the United States, which represented 81.9% of the phones exported by the company in the three months until February 28, 2025. Prices,” according to the S&P Global Market Intelligence.

