Pak PM rushed to meet the forces after Adampur's visit to the PM Modi







New Delhi: Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met soldiers who participated in a recent military operation against India, in response to Indian operation Sindoor on Wednesday. The news of this meeting met with memes and brickbats, Internet users Trolling Mr. Sharif for having copied Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Mr. Sharif visited the canton of Pasrur in Siackot, one day after PM Modi visited the Air Base of Adampur in Punjab and interacted with soldiers. Adampur was one of the Air Force stations that Pakistan tried to attack in the intermediate night on May 9 and 10 after the “Sindoor operation” of India. Pakistan said that its hypersonic missiles from JF-17 manufacturing hunting planes had destroyed the S-400 air defense system from India to Adampur. However, India rejected the complaint. After this visit, Prime Minister Modi shared a photo of himself greeting the soldiers. But what stood out was the S-400 missile pile in the background, rejecting all the claims of Pakistan. “Earlier this morning, I went to Afs Adampur and I met our courageous warriors and soldiers. It was a very special experience to be with those who embody courage, determination and fearlessness. India is eternally grateful to our armed forces for everything they do for our nation,” published Prime Minister Modi on X. Mr. Sharif shared similar photos of his interaction with Pakistani soldiers. But the Internet thinks that it is a behavior to “copy”. Sala Copy Cat Shehbaz Sharif pic.twitter.com/vna8r4gtxk Even Farmer (@craziestlazy) May 14, 2025 An X user (formerly Twitter) has excavated in Pakistan and said that the Prime Minister had visited the army in Sialkot. “It looks like he has no more air bases to visit.” Another comparison with PM Modi was inevitable. Pak Dummy PM Shehbaz Sharif and soon president of the Pakistani army chief, General Mullah Asim Munnir, visited the Pakistani army in Pasroor, Siackot. Try to follow Modi. It looks like he has no more air bases to visit pic.twitter.com/r5tdu5n2vi The Tradesman (@ the_Tradesman1) May 15, 2025 “What clowns they are, simply copy the dough of Adampur's visit to the PM Modi but unfortunately had nothing for the history except banners ..!” wrote another user. What clowns they are, simply copy the dough of Adampur's visit to the PM Modi but unfortunately had nothing for the history except banners ..! Night Watch (@ rba7k) May 15, 2025 Another user has established parallels with failure in an examination and always celebrating. Examine me to fail Hone Ke Baad Bhi Mithai Batna Koi Inse Sikhe Warriors (@yuvajag) May 14, 2025 A person called the “low morale of these soldiers (Pakistani)”. “Why is their PM trying to copy our PM? Didn't they have a brain?” Seeing the low morale of these soldiers, in addition, why does their PM try to copy our PM? Do they not have a brain? Neutron nova (@ neutronnova7) May 15, 2025 India, in the intermediate night of May 6 and 7, launched Operation Sindoor, a counterattack in the terrorist attack of Pahalgam, in which 26 people were killed. India made 24 missile strikes in 25 minutes on nine terrorist bases in Pakistan and cashmere occupied by Pakistan (Pok), killing 100 terrorists. The operation has also increased bilateral tensions between the two neighboring nations. On Saturday, India and Pakistan reached a cease-fire agreement and decided to stop all the shots and military action on land, air and the sea, with effect at 5 p.m. Pakistan, however, violated the ceasefire agreement in a few hours. Since then, there has been no cross -border dismissal report.





