Pam Bondi sold Trump's media's actions the day Trump announced that Propes Prices

The Attorney General Pam Bondi sold between $ 1 million and $ 5 million in Trump Media shares on the same day that President Donald Trump unveiled new deadly prices that dropped the stock market, according to the files obtained on Wednesday by Propublica.

Trump Media, who manages the social media platform Truth Social, fell 13% in the following days, before bounced.

The Trump Liberation Day Press Conference of the Rose Garden White Rosen revealing the prices intervened after the market closed on April 2. Bondis disclosure forms showing that its Trump media sales indicate that the transactions were carried out on April 2, but do not disclose if they occurred before or after the market is closed.

The professions of government officials informed by non -public information learned by work could violate the law. But affairs against government representatives are legally difficult and, in recent years, judges have largely reduced what constitutes an offense of illegal initiate.

We do not know in the public file if Bondi, as a Attorney General, would have experienced in advance all the non-public details on the prices that Trump announced that day. Trump, of course, publicly announced his intention to institute dramatic prices during the electoral campaign. But during the first weeks of its mandate, the market seemed to assume that its campaign promises were boastful.

The Ministry of Justice did not immediately answer questions about the trades.

Disclosure forms do not include the specific quantity of stocks sold or their value, but rather provide an approximate beach. The documents do not say exactly what time she sold the shares or at what price. The company's stock price closed on April 2 at $ 18.76 and opened its doors the next morning after the press conference, $ 17.92 before falling more in the coming days. In addition to selling between $ 1 million and $ 5 million in Trump Media shares, the Bondis disclosure form shows that it has also sold between $ 250,000 and $ 500,000 in mandates in Trump Media, which generally give a holder the right to buy shares.

The Bondis property of Trump Media's actions has already been disclosed. Before becoming Attorney General, Bondi was a consultant for Digital World Acquisition Corp., the acquisition company for special purposes which merged with Trump Media to make the social media society of presidents.

How the Trump administration weakens the application of fair accommodation laws

As part of his ethical agreement, Bondi had undertaken to sell his participation of Trump Media within 90 days of his confirmation, a deadline which would have allowed him until the beginning of May to sell the shares.

On April 1, Trump Media filed a disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission with details on the assets of various shareholders, including Trump and Bondi. The objective of the deposit is not clear, just as it is linked to Bondis sales the next day. He seemed to re -record for the sales actions held by several of the company's main shareholders.

Alex Mierjeski contributed to research.

