The change in radical asylum could send crossings of small boats to fall, report complaints





A former adviser to the interior secretary, Yvette Cooper, called on the British and French governments to copy measures that Joe Biden has brought to combat dangerous migration The government is under pressure to fight against small passages on foot (Picture: AFP via Getty Images )) Asylum centers should be set up in France so that people can ask to come to the United Kingdom without getting into small boats, a former Yvette Cooper advisor said last night. A new study calls on the government to copy the cooperation of the Joe Biden administration with Mexico, which led to unauthorized 90% level crossings for certain nationalities. A report published today by the future Governance Forum (FGF) calls for Great Britain and France to create new centers far from Calais. Beth Gardiner-Smith, former secretary of the secretary now at home, said: Currently there is no way to ask for asylum if you are outside the United Kingdom, which has made thousands of people to make irregular and dangerous trips by small boats instead. Asylum management centers, working alongside a future readmissions agreement, would provide the realistic deterrence and incentive to prevent people from embarking on boats. The report also offers a number on the figures, the United Kingdom requesting an agreement with France to return the failed asylum seekers on a basis of one time. This suggests that relations with Europe are reset, the French president Emmanuel Macron could take the opportunity to prevent Calais from being a “fortress”. Find out more: “ I have survived years of exploitation – online supermarkets patient vulnerable must be closed '' Keir Starmer and Emmanuel Macron were invited to reach a new asylum agreement (Picture: Anadolu via Getty Images )) Ms. Gardiner-Smith continued: in her last months in power, the Biden administration has shown that this approach could reduce passages to the irregular borders of certain nationalities by more than 90% … “The UK reset summit is an opportunity to look for an approach similar to the chain. The FGF maintains that the processing of requests before the arrival of asylum seekers would give the United Kingdom more authorized to enter. His report indicates: “Keir Starmer may have been more prudent to manage public expectations on the channel than his immediate predecessor, but ultimately, the performance of governments will be judged on delivery and not words. “The question is whether the government is ready to level with the public on what it means, providing a clear vision for a safer and more controlled system that maintains British engagement to provide asylum to those who need it.” A spokesperson for the Home Office said: to prevent the criminal smuggling gangs from undermining our border security, the Prime Minister and the Interior Secretary said that the United Kingdom and France had to work closely to prevent dangerous level passages, in particular on the vital cooperation of law enforcement. The French have deployed a new elite unit of officers on the coast and a new specialized intelligence unit. “The interior secretary worked with her French counterpart to change their maritime posture allowing them to intervene in shallow waters, and this change should happen. Find out more: Join our group Mirror Politics Whatsapp to get the latest updates from Westminster

