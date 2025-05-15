Trumps remarkable Middle East Tour is to strike megadels and Chinese from China





There has never been an American presidential visit to the Middle East like this.

This week, success will not be measured in conventional diplomacy, peace agreements or arms sales, although Donald Trump has made news by bringing sanctions against Syrian leaders, urging Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman to join the Abraham agreements by normalizing relations with Israel and accepting a package of weapons at $ 142 billion Riyadh.

What distinguishes the visit of Trump is the emphasis on the hundreds of billions of dollars of new investments in the Middle East in the United States ($ 600 billion in Saudi Arabia only). Gulf Partners will measure the success of Trump's will to raise restrictions on the sale of hundreds of thousands of advanced semiconductor chips to the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia. Trump will also measure the success by his ability to overcome China to ensure a closer relationship with the Gulf monarchies than the Chinese, even if Beijing is their biggest fossil fuel client.

It is not that security threats from the Middle East or peace negotiations have disappeared. Theres The War in Gaza, and this week, the release of the American Ostage Edan Alexander. There are new efforts to curb the potential of Irans' nuclear weapons through negotiations. And Theres Trumps dreams of finding a path to Saudi diplomatic normalization (and continuous progress towards a civilian nuclear agreement with the kingdom).

However, my conversations with senior officials of the Middle East involved in the planning of Trumps Trip stressed that the overwhelming accent was to conclude agreements. The Trump administration prefers to swim in an investment flow in the Gulf to get bogged down in the lasting regions of problems.

In an extraordinary speech to Riyadh who set the tone to everything that follows, Trump said: Before our eyes, a new generation of leaders transcends ancient conflicts and tired divisions of the past, and forges a future where the Middle East is defined by trade, not chaos; where he exports technology, not terrorism; And where people of different nations, religions and beliefs build cities together bombard each other by existence.

The Gulf Money competition also consists of gaining the upper hand in the administrations of Trump in progress, the exchange competition and technology with Beijing. This remains at Washingtons' objective, despite the dramatic news on Monday morning that the two countries were confronting their confrontation by reducing the rates from 145% to 30% on the American side and from 125 percent to 10% on the Chinese side during a break of eighty days for other negotiations.

In this spirit, a new news that flies under the radar is the decision of Trumps to cancel the rule of dissemination of Biden's administrations, which imposed restrictions on the export of advanced tokens of semiconductors to countries which included the United Arab Emirates and the Saudi Arabiaas as well as India, Mexico, Israel, the Poland, and other For the nations of China, especially in China.

The New York Times reported that, jointly with the change of rule, the Trump administration is considering an agreement that would send hundreds of thousands of the most advanced artificial intelligence (AI) chips in the United States, an EMI Emirati of AI that has reduced its links with Chinese partners in order to associate American companies.

The negotiations, which are underway, highlight a major change in the American technological policy before the visit of President Trumps, reported the New York Times, noting tensions within the administration between those who are impatient to advance the trade and the American trade on China and the officials of national security who continue to worry about the flight of critical technologies to Beijing.

On Tuesday, the White House also unveiled agreements with Saudi Arabia which included a commitment from the new Riyads, human public IA company to build AI infrastructure using several hundred thousand Nvidia chips advanced in the next five years. Amazon humans and web services have also announced that investing in investing more than five billion dollars in a strategic partnership to build a first AI zone in the Kingdompart in Riyadhs evolving ambitions to be an AI world leader.

What seems to be winning is the Emirati and Saudi argument that if they want to throw their fate with the United States, and if they want to restrict their advanced technological relations with China in the world's arms race, Washington must do its part and remove the restrictions imposed on its technology.

During the first term of Trumps and during the Biden administration, there was a long-standing debate in the United States government to find out if the United States should seek to prevent China from obtaining advanced fleas or simply trying to keep one or two generations before the Chinese technologically. This debate has been settled: the Chinaas demonstrated by visibly by Deepseekwill find a way to get around the American restrictions to make major progress. For the United States to remain one or two stages in advance in the AI ​​race, this will require new investments and partnerships. This change is at the heart of what was witness this week in the Middle East.

Trumps' movements this week highlight its seriousness of the objective, but the battle was far from won. Trump the ambitious peacemaker will always try to conclude agreements on Gaza and Iran, as uncertain as they are, but Trump the profession has a clearer path to conclude artificial intelligence and investment agreements which this week are higher and more achievable priorities.

Frederick Kempe is president and chief executive officer of the Atlantic Council. You can follow it on X: @Fredkemppe.

This edition is part of the newsletter of Frederick Kempes inflection points, a column of dispatches from a world in transition. To receive this newsletter throughout the week, register here.

Upon reading

Mar, May 13, 2025

Four Trump energy offers will seek to make during his trip to the Middle East

ENERGYSOURC by Ellen WALD

The President wins over the next trip in the Middle East will focus on the progress of energy and commercial agreements, including the guarantee of gulf investments in American manufacturing, the increase in American LNG imports, the deepening of nuclear cooperation with Saudi Arabia and the locking of oil production commitments. These efforts are ultimately aiming to advance wider geopolitical objectives, which has experienced a Russian influence and strengthen the domination of American energy.

Image: American president Donald Trump arrives in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Tuesday May 13, 2025, and is greeted by Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, launching a four -day swing in the Gulf region. Photo by the document from the Saudi news agency via the eyes and Reuters.

