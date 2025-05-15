China encroaches in the American courtyard at a frightening pace; Beijing criticizes Washington to “looting and intimidation” in Latin America

While the American-Chinese rivalry heats up, Beijing has made another attempt to won countries in the American court projecting themselves as a defender of the multilateral order and revealing a Investment fund of credit and infrastructure of 9.2 billion US dollars for the Latin American and Caribbean countries.

The credit line was unveiled on May 13 at the ministerial summit of the three -year Chinese community forum of the Latin and Caribbean States forum (Ceuc).

Chinese President Xi Jinping said to the Forum opening ceremony in Beijing that “intimidation and hegemony will only lead to self-Isolation”, while promising billions of development credits and more in-depth, including infrastructure and clean energy.

Speaking during the forum one day after the United States and China announced an agreement to considerably reduce the tariffs of Tit-For-Tat for 90 days, XI interpreted Beijing as a defender of peace and stability.

“There are no winners in tariff wars or commercial wars,” said Xi. “It is only through unity and cooperation that countries can protect world peace and stability and promote global development and prosperity,” he said.

In particular, the unveiling of Chinese credit lines arrives at a particularly precarious moment. Several countries in Latin America and the Caribbean are working to improve trade terms with the United States after the Donald Trump administration has imposed a series of prices in a wider commercial policy in America to reduce trade deficits and protect the national industries.

In fact, according to some reports, these prices on the countries of Latin and Caribbean America also aimed to counter the growing influence of China.

Thus, the additional deepening of Chinese cooperation and investments in the region could launch another key to Washington. The Latin American region, for its part, has become a key battlefield in the confrontation of Donald Trump with China, and Washington is pressure on the regional nations to choose a team.

This was obvious in the Chinese message of the Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yis in the ministers participating in the summit. He called on the Latin American nations to “join the hands” with China to defend their rights against a country which “uses prices as a weapon to intimidate other countries.

Earlier, in April 2025, Lin Jian, spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in China, published a caricature On the social media site X with a legend: "China exercises practical cooperation with countries in Latin America and the Caribbean (lake) on the basis of mutual respect, equality and mutual benefits. This cooperation has considerably stimulated socioeconomic development in lake countries and has been widely welcomed and recommended.

Chinas Pinoads in Latin America

The growing investments of China in Latin America have alarmed the United States, as capital growth also leads to an expansion of influence, deeper military links and the infrastructure establishment with double-use applications.

China has become the largest trading partner in the South Americas, exceeding the United States. Bilateral trade reached $ 427 billion from US dollars from January to September 2024.

Meanwhile, the United States has clearly said that the growing role of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) in the Western hemisphere threatens the interests of the United States.

China has free trade agreements (Alf) with Chile, Costa Rica and Peru. In November 2024, he signed an improved ALE with Peru which should increase bilateral trade by 50%.

While the previous reports suggest that China's negotiations for an ALE with the equator began in 2022, other countries such as Brazil, Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay have expressed their interest in a trade agreement to resolve trade deficits.

Public Chinese companies have made significant investments in the mining, technology and energy industries. Recent investments in Chinas in the region include factories for electric vehicles (VE) in Mexico and Brazil, as well as lithium projects in Argentina, Bolivia and Chile, which are essential for the construction of batteries.

For decades, China has paid hundreds of billions of dollars into the construction of critical infrastructure such as ports, roads and power plants, which many consider as an attempt to buy power and influence in the region.

The strongest link from Chinas to the region is made by the Belt and Road (BRI) initiative. Until now, 22 countries in the region have signed BRI cooperation documents with China. While Panama left BI in February 2025 in the middle of the United States pressure, the latest reports suggest that Colombian President Gustavo Petro is ready to join the BRI.

The Chinese Belt and Road (BRI) initiative is a tool that Beijing has used to advance its ambition to become a global power.

The United States has constantly warned the Latin American countries of the risks of participating in the Chinas and Road belt initiative (BRI), emphasizing concerns about debt traps, sovereignty, transparency and strategic influence.

The United States maintains that BRI loans are delivered with high interest rates and opaque terms, which can create unpredictable debt situations. US officials frequently cite the case of the port of Sri Lankas Hambantota, which was rented in China after Sri Lanka did not pay its debt.

Chinese banks, the export-importing bank and China Development Bank, granted Latin American governments more than $ 141 billion in loans between 2005 and 2020, most of which aimed at infrastructure and energy-related projects.

The injection of massive capital chinas for construction infrastructure has been repeatedly on the red by the United States, but with little effect. For example,The flagship project BRI of Beijing, the port of Newchancay in Peru, was built by China at an estimated cost of 3.5 billion dollars. The Chinese giant of the Cosco shipment is the sole operator of the ports.

Although Chancay Port is 4,500 miles from San Francisco, it is located on the American “20 meter line” from a geopolitical point of view. The United States is mainly worried that Beijing uses the port for military objectives, providing it with a deep water port near the United States, but far enough to allow it to survive in the event of conflict.

Washington is particularly concerned about the relationship between Chinese commercial companies and the government, in particular with regard to military implications.

The ports and their associated equipment can be used as a double final, allowing both commercial activities and potential military uses by the Chinese navy. For example, the US Southern Command previously warned that the port of Chantales in deep water could house Chinese military boats and survey ships, which China uses largely to collect information.

Earlier this year, the United States also launched a diplomatic offensive against China in Panama by signaling the growing influence of China in the country, especially around the Panama Canal, which was initially built by the United States.

In February of this year, Secretary of State Marco Rubio warned the president of Panama, Jose Raul Mulino that finally led Panama to succumb to pressure, to slam key agreements and to leave the BRI.

China has also created a space agency station called Espacio Lejano in Argentina, which fears of the United States could be used to follow the satellites. The persistent concern is that these installations can follow or interfere with us and other partner satellites, although they are supposed to be used for space research.

In addition, some researchers say that these sites could help the APL guide hypersonic missilesPotentially stimulating China's ability to strike the United States.

Over the years, China has become a supplier of military equipment in the countries of Latin America, in particular those who have tense American relations or those who are particularly looking for affordable alternatives. However, the transfer of equipment has remained relatively limited. China had previously tried to sell the JF-17 Block III plane in Argentina. However, American diplomacy has won and the Argentinian government has rather chosen a retired Danish F-16.

Unlike the United States, which has military bases in the region, China has no permanent military presence in Latin America.However, the United States has also been concerned about many Latin American countries using Chinese companies like Huawei, which alleged ties with the Chinese army, in their 3G-4G networks. A Brazilian company would also have signed a Memorandum of understanding with Huawei To build a 5G prototype network in a city.

In addition, Huawei provides surveillance technology, including facial recognition systems in Peru and Bolivia, which could improve internal security but allow data collection for Beijing and build a long -term threat.

For this reason, the Chinese reference in the United States as an intimidator and revealing a massive line of credit for the countries of the American backyard could disrupt Washington and the sharp links between the two rivals even more.