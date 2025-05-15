UGM is ready to face a trial on the controversy of the Jokowi diploma





Tempo.co,, Yogyakarta – Yogyakarta Gadjah Mada (UGM) Bureau of the Legal Organization and Inuversitas respects the trial of a makassar lawyer concerning the controversy of the diploma of Joko Widodo at the District Court of Yogyakarta Sleman. “The filing of legal action is the right of each citizen and UGM respects this right,” said the head of the Legal Bureau and organization UGM Veri Antoni on Thursday, May 15, 2025.

Makassar's lawyer Komardin continued the Chancellor, all vice-chancellers, dean of the Faculty of Forestry and chief of the UGM library of the Sleman district court (PN) in early May 2025.

In the trial, Komardin also required compensation to the UGM which was to be paid to the state of a value of 69 billions of rupees. The reason, UGM was considered to have brilliantly explained information on the Jokowi diploma to the public. Thus, UGM is considered to have made the controversial diploma and triggered prolonged public noise.

Responding to the trial, Veri said that the content of the trial was entirely the law of the applicant. “The question of the amount of the loss claimed by the Pengggaan is the applicant's right and the applicant's obligation to prove it, including legal standing The threats of being clear, “he said.

Regarding the trial, Veri continued, UGM continued to learn and examine it. In principle, he said, UGM will respect all the legal processes and will be ready to face the trial.

Still on the possibility of a back statement, Veri considered that he would first study a number of things. “The back trial is an effort that the UGM can make, but for the moment, we are still focusing on the substance of the trial brought by the applicant,” he said.

In the trial, Komardin also followed the Jokowi academic supervisor in college, Kasmudjo, 76 years old.

Previously, Kasmudjo said, as long as Jokowi studied at the UGM in 1980-1985, at the time, he was still a professor. “I entered (as a potential teacher) in 1975, the third years that I have just entered the 3B Want 3C group, it was a level of assistant (speaker), he was therefore not authorized to teach, only students who accompany” Kasmujo to Yogyakarta, Wednesday, May 14, 2025.

With the position of this group, Kasmudjo stressed that he accompanied the students academically. Kasmudjo is not Jokowi's thesis guide as news that circulates largely. “It is therefore not at all (as a Jokowi thesis supervisor),” he said.

The Jokowi thesis supervisor, while studying at the Faculty of Forestry UGM, was Sumito who then held a teacher. While Kasmudjo's mission as a teacher's assistant when Jokowi studied was limited to helping students understand the course given by their teachers.

“So when Pak Jokowi, my conference did not accompany, also for other students, I could not teach,” he said.

As he remembers, Kasmujo himself had the right to teach until after entering the 3D 3D group. At that time, he was able to teach because he was also president of the laboratory linked to non -Kayu products.

With a trial against him, Kasmujo also felt hesitant. In addition, he has never known the controversy of the Jokowi diploma which has become the trial.

Kasmujo has said so far he had never seen the diploma which has become a controversy. “About the diploma, I cannot say it either because I am not the one who guides (Jokowi thesis),” he said.

