The Democrat of the Chamber is forcing the vote of dismissal after the objections of party leaders





Washington representative Shri Thanedar, D-Mich., Said his threat to force a vote on Wednesday on his resolution to dismiss President Donald Trump, accessing Democratic leaders who had warned that the effort served as distraction.

Thanedar said he was still thinking that Trump had committed impenetrable offenses, in particular by planning to accept a luxury jet of $ 400 million in Qatar.

But in a press release, he added: “[A]To speak with many colleagues, I decided not to force a vote on the indictment today. Instead, I will add to my dismissal articles and continue to bring together the support of Democrats and Republicans to defend the Constitution with me. “”

“It is not a person or a party; it is a question of defending America, our constitution and the rule of law,” continued Thanedar. “I will continue to continue all avenues to put this president in opinion and keep him responsible for his many imperative crimes.”

A few hours earlier, Thanedar, who faced a difficult main challenge on the left, had sworn to move forward and force the accusation vote, even in the face of the vocal opposition of his Democratic colleagues.

In private, the Democratic leaders offered him a way out. The managers of the GOP of the house gave Thanedar a window where he needed to appear on the house of the house and to call his resolution. Democratic leaders urged Thanedar not to present himself at that time, said a source of democratic leadership.

This is precisely what Thanedar did. He missed the window, ensuring that no vote on the dismissal would take place this week.

Democratic leaders believe that a vote of dismissal intended to fail in the house led by the GOP would distance questions such as the Medicaid cuts which are included in the Radical Bill of the Republicans for the Trump's Day.

Thanedar introduced seven dismissal articles against Trump last month, accusing the president of having hindered justice, abusing executive power and corruption, among other accusations.

Earlier in the week, Thanedar had asked that his resolution be considered privileged, which obliges managers to the house led by Les Républicains to bring the measure to the ground within two legislative days.

So those who ask me, is this a good time to do it? I say it's never a good time to do the right thing, Thanedarsaid at a press conference outside the Capitol on Wednesday morning.

The room voted twice to dismiss Trump during his first mandate when the Democrats checked the Chamber.

The House Republicans were to call the resolution on Wednesday evening, then hold a table for table or kill the resolution. Democratic leaders of the Chamber urged their basic members to vote to deposit the resolution.

I have already said from this podium that it was not the right approach that we should adopt, the representative Pete Aguilar D-Calif., The president of the Caucus Democrat of the Chamber, told journalists. I will join members of the management team and vote to file this motion. “”

Aguilar said that Democrats focus on the health care that is withdrawn from the American people.

This is the most urgent and disastrous thing we could talk about this week, he said. Everything else is a distraction.

Even the most frank Trump criticisms of the Democrats had depressed Thanedar's decision.

“”[R]I think now, I think that our central objective is the fact that the Republicans are currently working on the reduction of 13.7 million Americans in health insurance, “said progressive representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, DN.Y.

On Wednesday afternoon, President Mike Johnson, R-La., Criticized what he called the “Charade of Designs of Democrats”.

While the Democrats are launching adjustments, hinders the police, play political games and demonstrate how many republicans they are at the end of the Republicans to make taxes for families, restoring the domination of American energy, strengthening border security, restoring peace by force and making government more effective and effective, “Johnson said in a statement.” The contrast has never been clearer.

