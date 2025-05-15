The Rwanda army and its allied rebellious group killed dozens and removed thousands, Congo dit | World News





The Congolese authorities of Goma, Congo (AP) accused the army of Rwanda and the rebel group of the M23, he is in the process of murder of tens, kidnapping thousands of others and committing rapes, torture and looting in the east of the country deprived by war. The alleged crimes were committed between May 10 and 13 against civilians accused by the rebels of membership of the Congolese army and its Allied militias, announced on Wednesday in a statement from the Interior Ministry of the Congo. The toll includes 107 murders, more than 4,000 men and boys removed and in force on trucks to an unknown destination, hundreds of cases of summary executions, rape, torture, looting, freedom of movement, as well as incursions in health establishments, the press release said. The Associated Press has not been able to independently check the reports. Rwandas military spokesperson and M23 rebels did not immediately respond to requests for comments. The decades Conflicts in eastern Congo increased in JanuaryWhen the M23 rebels supported by Rwanda seized the strategic city of Goma, followed by the takeover of the city of Bukavu in February. The fighting killed some 3,000 people and raised fears of a wider regional war. The accusation of the Congais occurs a few days after M23 presented hundreds of men captured in a stadium in Goma. The group said the captives were the Congolese army or the members of its Allied militias that the Congo armed to foment conflicts in order to blame it on M23. The M23 rebels are supported by around 4,000 soldiers from neighboring Rwanda, according to United Nations experts, and have sometimes promised to walk to Congos Capital, Kinshasa, about 1,600 kilometers (1,000 miles) in the west. Fighting in Congo are linked to Rwanda Decade ethnic conflict. M23 says he defends ethnic Tutsis in the Congo. Rwanda said the Tutsis were persecuted by Hutus and former militias responsible for the 1994 genocide of 800,000 Tutsis and others in Rwanda. Many Hutus fled to the Congo after the genocide and founded democratic forces for the release of the Rwanda militia group. Rwanda says that the militia group is fully integrated into the Congolese army, which denies it. – Banchereau reported Dakar, Senegal. The writer Associated Press, Jean-Yves Kamale, contributed from Kinshasa, Congo.

