President Trump visits the water after a rally with American military staff in Qatar





The director of national intelligence Tulsi Gabbardis taking measures that seem designed to strengthen the role of her office in the presentation of intelligence to the president, according to an official of the government and two sources knowing the issue.

Gabbard plans to move the office which prepares the daily intelligence briefing of the presidents of the CIA headquarters in Langley, Virginia, at the office of the National Intelligence Director, a few kilometers from there in McLean, the manager and the sources said. But it is not clear when the move will take place and how the ODNI will bring together the resources and the workforce necessary to carry it out.

The New York Times first pointed out the planned move.

As national intelligence director, Gabbard supervises and approves daily presentations or PDB. A large staff of analysts and other CIA employees compile the classified briefing, creating text, graphics and detailed videos based on the latest information collected by the espionage agencies of the Americas.

The ODNI does not currently have the staff and the digital tools necessary to assemble the brief and the former intelligence agents.

The DNI has always checked the PDB. She physically moves him to the CIA ODNI in a rationalization effort, said a government official knowing the issue.

An CIA internal memo informed the scheduled decision market on Tuesday, claiming that the agency had identified the agency staff to work with its counterparts to facilitate this decision, but that the exact calendar was still being developed, a source told the case.

The Central Intelligence Agency refused to comment.

There have been frictions at times over the years between the CIA and the ODNI. The director of the national intelligence position was created after the attacks of September 11, 2001, and the CIA, traditionally, the most powerful espionage agency in the countries was initially skeptical about a new office supervising the entire intelligence community.

In addition to the president, the PDB is generally shared with a small number of members of the cabinet and superior aids. What material enters the daily briefing and how its presented can decisively shape the presidents decision.

By choosing to put the brief daily operation in its headquarters, Gabbard seems to seek a stricter control over the intelligence equipment that arrives at the President, in particular after an assessment has become public which contradicted the affirmations on a Venezuelan cartel, said former intelligence agents.

Gabbard also plans to move the National Intelligence Council, which oversees major analyzes based on the contributions of American espionage agencies to the ODNI. The National Intelligence Council is part of the odnibit was physically located at the CIA.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/trump-administration/live-blog/qatar-uae-supreme-court-birthright-citizenship-rcna206078 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos