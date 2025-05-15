Confusion and chaos while Russia and Ukraine accept the first direct talks in 3 years



Istanbul

After five days of confusion on the proposal of the Russian president Vladimir Poutines for direct talks with Ukraine, the day they were supposed to start initially brought the same thing: a seven -hour participation on the banks of the Bosphorus, an unruly melee in the Russian consulate, and finally a decision of the Ukrainian president who could open a new chapter in this intraçable conflict.

The chaotic scenes that took place in Istanbul on Thursday set the tone for a difficult route to come. While the media of the world went down in the morning in the Palais de Dolmabahe in Istanbul, Ukraine had still not confirmed that it would participate or have given signals as to the composition of its delegation, and a source from the Turkish Foreign Ministry told CNN that there was not yet a planned meeting.

Instead, the Kremlin confirming to CNN that Putin would certainly not show up, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the capital, Ankara.

The wait is better than knowing the result, joked Stanislav Ivashchenko, a correspondent from the Russian chain of the Defense Ministry Zvezda, pending among the crowds of journalists supplied to the coffee. Everyone is tired, he said to CNN, referring to the war in Ukraine, but we will defend our position.

The stubborn defense of his position is one of the main reasons why the Russian President has unexpectedly proposed these talks five days ago. Faced with an ultimatum from kyiv and its allies to connect to a 30-day ceasefire or by facing new major sanctions, Putin has chosen a third path.

We propose to the authorities of kyiv to renew the negotiations, which they cut in 2022, he told journalists during a briefing early on Sunday. And so, to strengthen this point, he chose the same city that welcomed some of these first peace talks Istanbul and, revealed on Wednesday evening, the same main negotiator, Vladimir Medinsky, former Minister of Culture and President of Russia Military-Historical Society.

The delegation is attached to a constructive approach, Medinsky said in a brief appearance Thursday afternoon at the Russian consulate, in which he did not take any questions. The media melee was so intense that consular officials could be heard threatening to cancel the briefing if journalists did not calm down.

Medinsky said that direct talks were to establish long -term peace, eliminating the deep causes of the conflict. The use of the deep causes of the expression, which for Russia directs the range of Ukraine ambitions of NATO until its existence as a sovereign state, recalled how distant an agreement could be.

And yet, to further complicate things, Russia and Ukraine now balance their own interests with their relationship with Donald Trump. The American president again swept away the prospect of his own attendance on Thursday during talks, saying that if something was happening, he would plan to go on Friday. The envoys of the White House Keith Kellogg and Steve Witkoff should already be in Istanbul on Friday.

And Zelensky made no attempt to hide Trump was a key element in his possible decision to engage with Russia. Emerging from his meeting with Erdogan at the end of the afternoon, he said that he would not only send a delegation to Istanbul, but that it would be led by a higher rank official that the Russian Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov, out of respect for President Trump.

Russia also closely monitors Trumps Next Move, always respecting the hope of this reset promised in relations. And Trump may have raised these hopes on Thursday, telling journalists when he arrived in Abu Dhabi, nothing will happen until Putin and I gathered.

Former Russian diplomat Boris Bondarev, who left his post in Geneva in 2022, said he was thinking that a meeting with Trump would be a major victory for Putin, while he was not interested in meeting Zelensky.

Two major powers should sit together and discuss how the lower countries should live under their umbrella, he told CNN in an interview in Switzerland. This is how he sees the world. This is why Zelensky does not correspond.