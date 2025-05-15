Politics
Confusion and chaos while Russia and Ukraine accept the first direct talks in 3 years
Istanbul
Cnn
–
After five days of confusion on the proposal of the Russian president Vladimir Poutines for direct talks with Ukraine, the day they were supposed to start initially brought the same thing: a seven -hour participation on the banks of the Bosphorus, an unruly melee in the Russian consulate, and finally a decision of the Ukrainian president who could open a new chapter in this intraçable conflict.
The chaotic scenes that took place in Istanbul on Thursday set the tone for a difficult route to come. While the media of the world went down in the morning in the Palais de Dolmabahe in Istanbul, Ukraine had still not confirmed that it would participate or have given signals as to the composition of its delegation, and a source from the Turkish Foreign Ministry told CNN that there was not yet a planned meeting.
Instead, the Kremlin confirming to CNN that Putin would certainly not show up, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the capital, Ankara.
The wait is better than knowing the result, joked Stanislav Ivashchenko, a correspondent from the Russian chain of the Defense Ministry Zvezda, pending among the crowds of journalists supplied to the coffee. Everyone is tired, he said to CNN, referring to the war in Ukraine, but we will defend our position.
The stubborn defense of his position is one of the main reasons why the Russian President has unexpectedly proposed these talks five days ago. Faced with an ultimatum from kyiv and its allies to connect to a 30-day ceasefire or by facing new major sanctions, Putin has chosen a third path.
We propose to the authorities of kyiv to renew the negotiations, which they cut in 2022, he told journalists during a briefing early on Sunday. And so, to strengthen this point, he chose the same city that welcomed some of these first peace talks Istanbul and, revealed on Wednesday evening, the same main negotiator, Vladimir Medinsky, former Minister of Culture and President of Russia Military-Historical Society.
The delegation is attached to a constructive approach, Medinsky said in a brief appearance Thursday afternoon at the Russian consulate, in which he did not take any questions. The media melee was so intense that consular officials could be heard threatening to cancel the briefing if journalists did not calm down.
Medinsky said that direct talks were to establish long -term peace, eliminating the deep causes of the conflict. The use of the deep causes of the expression, which for Russia directs the range of Ukraine ambitions of NATO until its existence as a sovereign state, recalled how distant an agreement could be.
And yet, to further complicate things, Russia and Ukraine now balance their own interests with their relationship with Donald Trump. The American president again swept away the prospect of his own attendance on Thursday during talks, saying that if something was happening, he would plan to go on Friday. The envoys of the White House Keith Kellogg and Steve Witkoff should already be in Istanbul on Friday.
And Zelensky made no attempt to hide Trump was a key element in his possible decision to engage with Russia. Emerging from his meeting with Erdogan at the end of the afternoon, he said that he would not only send a delegation to Istanbul, but that it would be led by a higher rank official that the Russian Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov, out of respect for President Trump.
Russia also closely monitors Trumps Next Move, always respecting the hope of this reset promised in relations. And Trump may have raised these hopes on Thursday, telling journalists when he arrived in Abu Dhabi, nothing will happen until Putin and I gathered.
Former Russian diplomat Boris Bondarev, who left his post in Geneva in 2022, said he was thinking that a meeting with Trump would be a major victory for Putin, while he was not interested in meeting Zelensky.
Two major powers should sit together and discuss how the lower countries should live under their umbrella, he told CNN in an interview in Switzerland. This is how he sees the world. This is why Zelensky does not correspond.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cnn.com/2025/05/15/world/peace-talks-russia-ukraine-confusion
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Patriots DT Barmore has been made available for football activity, 'Good Feeling Feeling'
- Hepatitis A has occurred in LA County. Why do you need to know?
- Visits to Latin America leaders in China
- The water leader awards the highest civil order of honor in Zayed during the visit
- Doha everyone set for table tennis extravaganza
- Besides Roy Suryo, Dr. Tifa was also examined on the accusation of the false diploma of Jokowi
- In the downfall of Manchester Uniteds, plus another hockey thriller
- Thai court cases, 17 arrest orders on the collapse of Bangkok, a skyscraper
- Cost of the Trump's birthday parade soar up to $ 45 million with 25 tanks added to the celebrations, according to reports
- Zelensky sends a Ukrainian delegation to Istanbul, because peace talks with Russia are expected on May 16
- The British government considering a new investor visa in the record department flights
- Fifth placed UNC tennis handles no. 13 Seed LSU, 4-2, in NCAA quarterfinals-