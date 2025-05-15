Kangana Ranaut removes X Post by comparing Prime Minister Modi with American President Donald Trump: “Regret posting …”





Last update: May 15, 2025, 19:52 is BJP actor and deputy Kangana Ranaut deleted his tweet by reacting to Donald Trump's remarks in India. Kangana Ranaut removed the tweet. The actor and deputy of the Mandi BJP, Kangana Ranaut, found himself at the center of a political storm after having published a controversial tweet reacting to the former American president Donald Trumps the recent comments on the discouragement of the CEO of Apple, Tim Cook, of the construction of plants in India. She then deleted it. In the tweet, Kangana has made a solid scan on Trump, defending Prime Minister Narendra Modi and suggesting that Trumps' remarks arise from personal jealousy or diplomatic insecurity. “She called Prime Minister Modi Sab Alpha Male Ka Baap” a statement that quickly attracted support and critic online. However, shortly after the position, Kangana revealed that she had received a call from the National President of the BJP, JP Nadda, who advised her to remove the tweet. By obeying the party's instructions, she quickly removed it from Twitter and Instagram. His original tweet read: What could be the reason for this loss of love? 1) He is American president but the most loved leader in the world is the Indian Prime Minister. 2) prevails over the second mandate but the third quarter of the Indian Prime Ministers. 3) Without a doubt, Trump is an alpha male, but our PM is Sab Alpha Male Ka Baap. What do you think? Is it personal jealousy or diplomatic insecurity? “Speaking with Apple Cook CEO of India plants, told him that I didn't want him to build in India” US President Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/ejgw2lktin Indian Tech & Infra (@Indantechguide) May 15, 2025 In the follow-up tweet, she wrote, respecting the national president Shri @jpnadda Ji called and asked me to delete the tweet that I had published concerning Trump asking the CEO of Apple, Tim Cook not to make in India. I regret publishing this very personal opinion of me, according to the instructions, I immediately removed it from Instagram. THANKS.” The national president respected Shri @Jpnada Ji called and asked me to delete the tweet that I had published concerning Trump asking the CEO of Apple, Tim Cook not to make in India. I regret to publish this very personal opinion of me, according to the instructions, I immediately removed it from Kangana Ranaut (@Kanganateam) May 15, 2025 Despite its efforts to withdraw the declaration, the screenshots of the original tweet have already become viral on social networks. Meanwhile, on May 12, Prime Minister Narendra Modi pronounced his first address to the Nation since the launch of Operation Sindoor on May 7, Indias Military Response in the terrorist attack of Pahalgam. His speech intervened only two days after India and Pakistan agreed to cease all military actions on earth, air and the sea with immediate effect. Shortly after, Kangana Ranaut congratulated Prime Minister Modi for his courage and his unparalleled wisdom a few minutes after his powerful speech. The Bollywood actress also called him a great leader. By taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), Kangana wrote, dear Prime Minister JI, you led us with an unwavering courage, wisdom, an unwavering commitment and compassion for the nation. A great leader in all directions #modi. “” Posted for the first time: News films Kangana Ranaut removes X Post by comparing Prime Minister Modi with American President Donald Trump: “Regret posting …”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.news18.com/movies/kangana-ranaut-deletes-x-post-comparing-pm-modi-with-us-president-donald-trump-regret-posting-9338644.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

