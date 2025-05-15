Can President Trump legally accept an airplane of $ 400 million for free? | Donald Trump News





By louis Jacobson and Loreben Tuquerro | Politifact

Posted May 15, 2025

US President Donald Trump's administration said it had accepted an airplane estimated at $ 400 million in Qatar. While Trump is president, the White House says it would be used as a new Force Air Force, then it would go to the Trump's presidential library after the end of his mandate.

The plane would become the most expensive gift in a government foreign to an American elected official, ABC News reported. But some members of the Congress say that accepting it would be unconstitutional.

Asked about the potential gift when signing the executive order of May 12, Trump blamed the lack of progress of Boeings in the construction of a new air force. He said it would be stupid to refuse a free plane and said he would not use it after leaving his duties. It is not a gift for me, it is a gift for the Ministry of Defense, he said.

What do the experts say?

Legal experts told Politifact that they thought that the acceptance of the gift would violate the emoluments of the American Constitutions, which indicates, no person occupying any post of profit or self -confidence, will be, without the consent of the Congress, to accept any present state, emolument, office or title, of any kind, of any king, prince or foreign state.

The Emoluments clause was designed to prevent foreign nations from obtaining an inappropriate influence on American leaders, said David Forte, professor of emeritus law at Cleveland State University.

Experts differ on the question of whether the acceptance of the plane would be an impenetrable offense.

Michael Gerhardt, professor of law at the University of North Carolina, said that if Trump accepted the gift, it could be an impenetrable act, because this would be equivalent to a fully corrupt act.

Strong, however, said that the gift would not necessarily be equivalent to a bridge pot or an unspeakable offense, but it is a form of influence purchased designed to gain the gratitude of the recipient by playing its vanity.

Is this the first time that Trump has faced such charges?

During Trump's first term as American president, Congress Democrats, individuals and prosecutors general of Maryland and Washington, DC, brought prosecution against Trump from the Emoluments clause.

However, many cases have been rejected for procedural reasons and the United States Supreme Court did not rule on transactions underlying constitutionality.

The possible acceptance of the plane is different, said Frank Bowman, professor of emeritus law at the University of Missouri.

During his first mandate, Trump said that payments had been made to his businesses.

NBC News, quoting a senior official of the Anonymous Ministry of Justice, reported that the Attorney General Pam Bondi had approved a service note prepared by the Agency's Legal Council Office which judged legal for the Ministry of Defense to accept the donation. Bondi previously put pressure on behalf of the state of Qatar.

Trump, from him, thanked Qatar for the jet.

If we can obtain a 747 as a contribution to our Ministry of Defense, for a few years while they are [Boeing is] Build the other, I think it's a very beautiful gesture [from Qatar]He said on May 12.

Can the Emoluments clause be applied against Trump?

Legal experts said it was unlikely that Congress, controlled by the Republicans, prevents Trump from accepting the gift.

Meghan Faulkner, director of communications for Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, said that, as it seems that the Ministry of Justice has signed on the reception of the gift, this could make him more difficult.

Bowman said the Ministry of Justice, according to a long -standing policy, would not pursue an in -office.

Faulkner said Trump will benefit from it again after missing the clock on emoluments in his first mandate. The application of the Emoluments clause in the courts would be faced with similar challenges [in his second term]Including the challenge of finding an applicant who stands to challenge violations, she said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2025/5/15/can-president-trump-legally-accept-a-400m-plane-for-free The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

