In Abu Dhabi, Trump made the first visit to a mosque as presidentExBulletin





President Trump visits the Great Mosque Sheikh Zayed with the Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled Bin Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi on May 15, 2025.

Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates and Riyadh, the president of Saudi Arabia, Trump, visited a mosque on Thursday his first public visit to a Muslim worship home during his mandate.

His visit to the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque was only a judgment during a greater diplomatic visit through the Middle East, the first major foreign trip of his second mandate.

Trump withdrew his shoes during his visit, as is customary in the mosques, and was escorted by Sheikh Khalid Bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, the crown prince of Abu Dhabi.

“Isn't it beautiful? It's so beautiful,” said Trump. “It's an incredible culture.”

The historic mosque is known for its white marble domes and its Italian marble floors with inlays of colorful flowers. It is a popular cultural destination for tourists, politicians and visitors to Abu Dhabi celebrities.

Yousif Al-Obaidli, Managing Director of the Great Mosque Sheikh Zayed, accompanied President Trump during a visit to the Mosque in Abu Dhabi on May 15, 2025.

Trump and Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed, the sovereign of the water who welcomed Trump upon arrival in the country, have close ties, partly built on the decision of the United Arab Emirates to normalize relations with Israel in a historic contract during Trump's first mandate.

His visit to the water is the third stop of his tour of the Middle East which started with two days of sumptuous ceremonies in his honor in Saudi Arabia and Qatar. In each country, Trump received a ceremonial reception with Arab horses and honor guards.

Trump has large family business interests in the three countries, where Trump brand towers and golf courses are being developed. A water fund has also used the Trump family cryptocurrency company called World Liberty Financial Financial to close an investment of $ 2 billion in the crypto exchange.

President Trump turns the Great Mosque Sheikh Zayed with the President of Water, Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan

Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump, and her husband Jared Kushner, each visited the mosque in 2020, during Trump's first term when they both worked as leaders of the administration.

Joe Biden went to the mosque during a trip in 2016, when he was vice-president.

Trump is not known to have visited mosques in the United States as president. He may have gone to a mosque in his private life, although NPR is unable to confirm it.

If it is common for American presidents to visit the churches, only a few have made official visits to mosques, according to the White House Historical Association. President Dwight Eisenhower opened a Washington mosque, DC in 1957, and former President George W. Bush spoke in the same mosque in 2001 after the September 11 attacks. In 2016, former President Barack Obama visited a mosque near Baltimore.

Trump, who presents himself in the 2016 functions, suggested without proof that hateful ideas come out of mosques and have repeatedly suggested that they were placed under surveillance. And when he took office, Trump promised to ban the trips of certain Muslim majority countries.

But he has since moderated his tone. In the November elections, the Arab and Muslims voters helped deliver the main swing state of Michigan to Trump in part by making voting ballots for third -party candidates. Many of them have expressed their disappointment with regard to the unwavering support of the Biden-Harris administration in the War of Israel in Gaza, despite tens of thousands of civil causalities.

“The Muslim community was there for us in November. And even if I am president, I will be there for you,” said Trump in March in a White House Iftar during Ramadan.

Since its inauguration, however, its already fried relationship with Muslim voters seems to have been embittered. A ceasefire in the War of Israel-Hamas negotiated in the last days of the Biden administration collapsed. Residents of the Gaza Strip have not been able to receive aid for weeks due to an Israeli blockade. At the national level, the administration owned Muslim residents as part of its broader repression of immigration, arresting several Muslim students who have spoken to support Palestinian rights.

During his water visit, Trump again launched the unpopular idea with Arab leaders to take control of the Gaza Strip.

“I would be proud to make the United States, to do so, to do an area of ​​freedom, to let good things happen,” said Trump.

The president should conclude his trip to the Middle East on Friday.

President Trump visits the Great Mosque Sheikh Zayed in Abu Dhabi on May 15, 2025.

