Keir Starmer's cool response as a journalist demands that he apologize for the “humiliation” of the United Kingdom
Prime Minister Keir Starmer has been challenged by previous British politicians who sometimes hold very humiliating and humiliating opinions and positions on Albania
Keir Starmer would not be trained to apologize on behalf of the United Kingdom for negative representations of the Albanians in the United Kingdom.
During the first official visit to the capital of Albania Tirana by a British Prime Minister, he was challenged by previous British politicians who sometimes hold “very humiliating and denigiting opinions on Albania.
He followed a diplomatic row that broke out when the former interior secretary, Suella Braverman, referred to the Albanian criminals in the communes in a debate on migration in 2022. And in 2023, the Minister of Immigration of the time, Robert Jenrick, was accused of verbally bringing Tirana.
Prime Minister Keir Starmer held a press conference with Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama(Picture: Getty images))
At a television press conference, a journalist told Mr. Starmer: “Your predecessors to the government had very strong opinions and positions against the Albanian communities.
“Sometimes they were very humiliating and disparaged, by not clearly distinguishing between the Albanians who live with dignity and honorably by paying taxes and being good and perhaps citizens respectful of laws, and perhaps few people involved in criminal activities.
“And since you are the first Prime Minister in the service to visit Albania since we have established diplomatic relations, was it not a long time that Great Britain really apologizes for the way the Albanians were treated?”
When he was asked if he would say sorry, the Prime Minister told journalists to Tirana: “Listen, I think that the fact that I am the first British Prime Minister to be here in Albania, having a bilateral meeting, should be considered a declaration of intent with the consideration that I hold Albania and this Prime Minister (Edi Rama).”
Mr. Starmer added: “I will not comment on the first prime ministers in Great Britain, but my approach is not the diplomacy of the megaphone. It is to make the hard sites to face the problems that we must solve.”
Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama, said it was “not a British Prime Minister who did anything to offend the Albanians and to distinguish the Albanians”.
Some “other people” had been responsible for such representations, he said, adding: “The Cursed of the Albanians was not a good idea, because the curse returned and they are now outside the parliament. So, it is enough. We don't need more than that.”
Mr. Rama explained earlier how the Albanians had been “stigmatized” in the United Kingdom. Speaking through a translator, he said that citizens of the Balkan nation living in Great Britain had contributed to a “worthy way” but had been negatively represented “as if they were the problem of the United Kingdom” by “several media sources”.
Mr. Starmer said that the United Kingdom and Albania began “the next chapter of the strong relationship of our countries” while he spoke alongside his Albanian counterpart. During a press conference, the Prime Minister also said that his visit had “an opportunity to see first -hand how our two countries worked together on some of the biggest challenges we face”, including migration.
