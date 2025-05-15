



Washington in accordance with his penchant to shock the defense industry, President Donald Trump apparently revealed that plans to develop a judge version of the F-35 of the F-35 Strike known as F-55, as well as a super improved F-22.

But analysts told Breaking Defense that what the President has described would be a very difficult engineering company with the creation of a clean plane, and questioned the wisdom to spend rare budgetary dollars for an advanced F-35 at two motor engines at MO Pregnant.

Trump's comments, made during a round table in Doha this morning, said there was an effort in progress to add a second engine to the F-35, creating a jet with a substantial upgrade which would be bought in addition to a future version of the F-35 with more modest improvements.

We are going to make an F-55, and I think that if we get the right price, we must obtain the right price that will be two engines and a super-increase in the F-35, he said during the event.

Then we will do the F-22. I think that the most beautiful fighter plane in the world is F-22, but we are going to make a great F-22, and it will be a very modern version of the F-22 Fighter Jet, he added.

Trump spoke then that he was flanked by leaders, including the CEO of Boeing, Kelly Ortberg and the CEO of Ge Aerospace, Larry Culp, two main competitors of Lockheed Martin, who made the F-35 and the F-22, and Pratt & Whitney, who made these engines of these aircraft. Ortberg and Culp were present in the heels of the announcement of Boeings, Qatar Airways for the largest broad order of the plant body, which will fly with power plants.

Throughout his remarks, Trump has repeatedly referred to his concerns about single-engine motor planes as an improved F-35 driver, which he called the F-55.

I don't like single engines. Even this man, he is the best in the world of engines, said Trump, referring to Culp. But on occasion, I know that you do not admit it, if an engine goes out, it is good to have two, three or four. This is why, I like the 747, there are four. They tell me that the engine will never come out. Well, I think it comes out on occasion, quite rarely.

Trump also recognized his skepticism of stealth technology, saying that most progress equivalent to changes in the form of the plane, which can be easily copied. (The design of the cell is only a factor that contributes to stealth, technologies such as materials absorbing radar also play a role.)

You will design a ugly plane for furtive reasons, then six months later, they will understand this, then you are stuck with the plane, he said.

The Ministry of Defense is currently underway with upgrade plans of several billion dollars for the joint fighter and Raptor, unrelated to what Trump has apparently announced today.

The F-35 program improves the engine of aircraft and the energy and thermal management unit, and adds new capacities separately thanks to the modernization effort of block 4. The CEO of Lockheed Martin, Jim Taiclet, also recently presented an improved fifth generation version of the F-35, which, according to him, will have 80% of the capacity of the next F-47.

The joint office of the Pentagons F-35 referred the defense of the defense to the White House. The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comments.

Lockheed said in a statement, we thank President Trump for his support for the F-35 and F-22 and will continue to work closely with the administration to achieve his vision of air domination.

RTX, parent company of the F-35 Pratt engines manufacturer, refused to comment. Ge Aerospace did not immediately respond to a request for comments.

It ceases to be an F-35

Trump is no stranger to making major statements and often unexpected on military aircraft programs. In 2016, as elected president, he called for the cancellation of the Air Force One replacement contract, which had not yet been awarded to Boeing. At the start of his first administration, he personally got involved in negotiations for F-35 and for the Air Force One production contract, and asked for a different paint system for new presidential transport aircraft.

But today's announcements, if they are correct, would represent the president revealing unknown plans which would not represent a major change in Americas Arsenal. And the experts contacted by Breaking Defense quickly questioned the feasibility of the F-55 proposal in particular.

I have an adorable niece that can make wonderful and fun drawings for him. It is above all the same thing, said Richard Aboulafia, an aerospace analyst with aerodynamic opinion. It is not possible. His name is, pick up the windshield and insert a new plane.

Aboulafia, said Aboulafia, is that the overhaul of the F-35 as an fighter at two engines would put it in the same size and the same category of costs as the F-47 that the air forces choose for his sixth generation fighter, which Trump himself announced in March.

JJ GERTLER, a main analyst of the Teal group, said that the idea for the F-55 was only logical if their candidate Lockheeds for the second increment of the next generation air dominance program essentially a new jet-based design to everything except. (Boeings F-47 won the NGAD program in March, but the former Air Force officials said there could be future effort increases.)

“When you add a second engine to an F-35, it stops being an F-35. There is no room in the current cell for a second engine. You can keep the combat system and even the cockpit, but you really have to build the rest of the plane, said Gertler.

The new cell should not only be greater, it must be stronger to manage double the push. Two engines means a much higher top speed, so you should probably rethink the wing and tail, and certainly the contributions, he added. So, to say that an F-55 is an improved F-35 is like saying that a mansion is an improved bungalow.

It would be particularly difficult to guarantee that the furtive capacities of the F-35 are kept when adding a second engine, said Stacie Pettyjohn, director of the defense program at the Center for a New American Security.

I don't think it's probably very well thought out, she said. The addition of a major change, like an engine, will have ramifications that cross the whole cell, and when you have an F-35 designed to be low observable, you will have to redo all the calculations and shape to really keep the level of stealth it has.

Making F-35 in one F-55 with two engines is probably not the best use of money and time for these reasons, but comments prevail are at least a positive sign for Lockheed that the administration plans to continue to buy and upgrade the F-35, added Pettyjohn.

It is not necessarily the Ferrari that Lockheed presented as a vision, but certainly an idea to understand how to make it more capable and useful, she said.

But Aboulafia argued that Trumps comments are so divorced with the technical reality of what it would take to make the F-35 a two-way plans and current American military plans to modernize its tactical hunter fleet which it does not expect any impact on industry.

Anyone who spends money for this without obtaining direct money from the government should instantly sell its actions and replace its CEOs with a functional adult, he said.

