Politics
Putin jumps on direct peace discussions in Ukraine that he suggested
Thursday, peace talks with the high issues of Istanbul between Russia and Ukraine who were requested by Vladimir Putin struck slowers while the Kremlin confirmed that he would jump for negotiations and that President Donald Trump added that “nothing” would occur unless he and his Russian counterpart are assisted.
The uncertainty during the start date, the location and if each side would even participate for chaotic scenes in the Turkish capital, Ankara, as well as in Antalya and Istanbul where some 200 journalists and crew were massaged outside the Ottoman era Palace without any idea when the talks would take place. The discussions were then postponed for Friday.
The preparation of Thursday talks had included a back and forth between kyiv, Moscow and the Trump administration which hinted at the possibility of a three-way meeting involving Trump, Putin and the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy. It did not ultimately materialize.
While addressing journalists on Air Force One on the way to the United Arab Emirates, Trump was questioned about the level of the delegation that Russia sent to Türkiye.
Look, nothing will happen until Putin and I meet, okay? He said, adding that Putin did not manage the delegation because Trump had chosen not to attend. He was not going if I was not there.
Later Thursday, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said he would meet the Ukrainian delegation in Istanbul on Friday. Echoing Trump's comments, he reaffirmed that the involvement of Trump and Putin would be “the only way to make a breakthrough” in the war.
Rubio said the United States will decide a calendar for a possible meeting between Trump and Putin after Friday's discussions, adding that the president is ready to stick to the process as long as it takes to reach peace.
Before Rubio's comments, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, said to CNN No, when he was asked if Putin would attend talks in Turkey, and said separately at the time that there was no preparation for talks between Putin and Trump in the coming days.
Putin made the suggestion of negotiations without any prerequisite after the Ukrainian allies, including Germany, France and Great Britain, presented an ultimatum in Moscow to accept the cease-fire proposal or cope with additional sanctions.
The non-presentation of the Russian chief should further contradict the White House, who has clearly changed his tone during the war in the past few weeks. After his historic oval office office with Zelenskyy, vice-president JD Vance turned to Moscow's accusation to ask too many things in bilateral peace discussions, senior officials of the Trump administration have held with Russia in recent weeks.
It is partly due to the fact that the major prevail with Ukraine that American taxpayers mainly financed its defense were appeased after the two nations concluded a mineral agreement which would help to reimburse American military aid.
Zelenskyy also presented himself as compliant, the calls of trumps supported at an immediate 30-day ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia.
Trump said he was still considering additional sanctions against Russia if he thought Moscow blocks the peace process, officials also suggesting secondary sanctions against Russian oil buyers.
After taking into account the calls to accept Poutines, an initial suggestion of talks on Sunday, Zelenskyy landed Thursday in Ankara.
Before a meeting planned with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Zelenskyy said that he would meet a broader Turkish delegation, as well as American diplomats.
The level of the Russian delegation is not yet officially known to me, but from what we see, it does not look like a serious level, said Zelenskyy, using a Ukrainian word meaning “ficture” or “theatrical”.
We must understand the level of the Russian delegation and what mandate they have, that they are even able to make decisions by themselves, he added, because we all know who really makes decisions in Russia.
It was instead of joining the talks initially planned for Istanbul, after the Kremlin said on Wednesday evening that rather than Putin, or even the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sergei Lavrov, he sent a relatively junior team led by the Kremlin to help Vladimir Medinsky and the Minister of Foreign Affairs Mikhail Galuzin.
While the last-minute denomination of the Kremlin of a junior team did not do much to seriously dispel the Ukrainian and European allegations according to which Putin did not take the attempts of Trump's peace, the Russian delegation which arrived in Istanbul on Thursday was ready for serious work, the Russian ministry of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Zakharova was the same day.
Ukraine responded to the scaling of talks by vancillating if it would even send a delegation to Istanbul, because kyiv and Moscow seemed to be in disagreement during the start of the talks.
While the Russian media initially reported a local start to time at 10 a.m. (3 a.m.) at the Dolmabahe Palace, which moved at noon and then after 5 p.m., before being postponed to Friday.
Illustrated more confusion in Istanbul, the American staff was seen late Thursday morning, always seeming to prepare a place for an American delegation to use as a base, with huddled officials during urgent meetings and two members of security staff arriving with a German shepherd dog.
Keir Simmons and Natasha Lebedeva reported in Istanbul, and Mithil Aggarwal from Hong Kong.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/world/ukraine/putin-trump-zelenskyy-ukraine-russia-peace-turkey-istanbul-ankara-rcna206961
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- India enhances earthquake elasticity with the expanded seismic network
- Dangerous arsenic levels found in American rice: what families must now know
- Sadia dreams to win gold for the country
- Do protein bars with added collagen help you lose weight?
- “Casanova Killer” rents Donald Trump with the last words before execution. Here is what he said
- GOP Hardliners gives a great blow to Trump Agenda
- Israel launched new offensive to expand the land of Gaza
- Golden Knights McCrimmon treats injuries, wasted season
- PM Modi Lois Neeraj Chopras Record-Baking Thance in Doha
- EUROVISION 2025 Results Live: Austria wins a dramatic final after finishing nails with Israel.
- Trump urges Walmart to eating prices '' and wants Fed to lower rates “earlier than late”
- Trump says he will call Putin, then Zelenskyy, to put pressure for the ceasefireExBulletin