Thursday, peace talks with the high issues of Istanbul between Russia and Ukraine who were requested by Vladimir Putin struck slowers while the Kremlin confirmed that he would jump for negotiations and that President Donald Trump added that “nothing” would occur unless he and his Russian counterpart are assisted.

The uncertainty during the start date, the location and if each side would even participate for chaotic scenes in the Turkish capital, Ankara, as well as in Antalya and Istanbul where some 200 journalists and crew were massaged outside the Ottoman era Palace without any idea when the talks would take place. The discussions were then postponed for Friday.

The preparation of Thursday talks had included a back and forth between kyiv, Moscow and the Trump administration which hinted at the possibility of a three-way meeting involving Trump, Putin and the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy. It did not ultimately materialize.

While addressing journalists on Air Force One on the way to the United Arab Emirates, Trump was questioned about the level of the delegation that Russia sent to Türkiye.

Look, nothing will happen until Putin and I meet, okay? He said, adding that Putin did not manage the delegation because Trump had chosen not to attend. He was not going if I was not there.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrives in Ankara, Türkiye on Thursday. Evgeniy Maloletka / AP

Later Thursday, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said he would meet the Ukrainian delegation in Istanbul on Friday. Echoing Trump's comments, he reaffirmed that the involvement of Trump and Putin would be “the only way to make a breakthrough” in the war.

Rubio said the United States will decide a calendar for a possible meeting between Trump and Putin after Friday's discussions, adding that the president is ready to stick to the process as long as it takes to reach peace.

Before Rubio's comments, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, said to CNN No, when he was asked if Putin would attend talks in Turkey, and said separately at the time that there was no preparation for talks between Putin and Trump in the coming days.

Putin made the suggestion of negotiations without any prerequisite after the Ukrainian allies, including Germany, France and Great Britain, presented an ultimatum in Moscow to accept the cease-fire proposal or cope with additional sanctions.

The non-presentation of the Russian chief should further contradict the White House, who has clearly changed his tone during the war in the past few weeks. After his historic oval office office with Zelenskyy, vice-president JD Vance turned to Moscow's accusation to ask too many things in bilateral peace discussions, senior officials of the Trump administration have held with Russia in recent weeks.

It is partly due to the fact that the major prevail with Ukraine that American taxpayers mainly financed its defense were appeased after the two nations concluded a mineral agreement which would help to reimburse American military aid.

Putin in Moscow Wednesday. Alexander Kazakov / AFP – Getty Images

Zelenskyy also presented himself as compliant, the calls of trumps supported at an immediate 30-day ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia.

Trump said he was still considering additional sanctions against Russia if he thought Moscow blocks the peace process, officials also suggesting secondary sanctions against Russian oil buyers.

After taking into account the calls to accept Poutines, an initial suggestion of talks on Sunday, Zelenskyy landed Thursday in Ankara.

Before a meeting planned with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Zelenskyy said that he would meet a broader Turkish delegation, as well as American diplomats.

The level of the Russian delegation is not yet officially known to me, but from what we see, it does not look like a serious level, said Zelenskyy, using a Ukrainian word meaning “ficture” or “theatrical”.

We must understand the level of the Russian delegation and what mandate they have, that they are even able to make decisions by themselves, he added, because we all know who really makes decisions in Russia.

It was instead of joining the talks initially planned for Istanbul, after the Kremlin said on Wednesday evening that rather than Putin, or even the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sergei Lavrov, he sent a relatively junior team led by the Kremlin to help Vladimir Medinsky and the Minister of Foreign Affairs Mikhail Galuzin.

While the last-minute denomination of the Kremlin of a junior team did not do much to seriously dispel the Ukrainian and European allegations according to which Putin did not take the attempts of Trump's peace, the Russian delegation which arrived in Istanbul on Thursday was ready for serious work, the Russian ministry of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Zakharova was the same day.

Ukraine responded to the scaling of talks by vancillating if it would even send a delegation to Istanbul, because kyiv and Moscow seemed to be in disagreement during the start of the talks.

While the Russian media initially reported a local start to time at 10 a.m. (3 a.m.) at the Dolmabahe Palace, which moved at noon and then after 5 p.m., before being postponed to Friday.

Illustrated more confusion in Istanbul, the American staff was seen late Thursday morning, always seeming to prepare a place for an American delegation to use as a base, with huddled officials during urgent meetings and two members of security staff arriving with a German shepherd dog.

Keir Simmons and Natasha Lebedeva reported in Istanbul, and Mithil Aggarwal from Hong Kong.