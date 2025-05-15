Takes $ 96 billion in Qatar Jet Transactions Diplomatic Signs





President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday an agreement of $ 96 billion between Qatar Airways and Boeing, a symbol of diplomatic maneuver defining his presidency.

The agreement, signed in Doha during the Trumps Middle East tour, includes the purchase of 210 Boeing Jets by the Qatari carrier belonging to the State.

Speaking in Qatar, Trump said that the agreement was 160 planes and worth more than $ 200 billion that the White House then issued an information sheet declaring that it was up to 210 jets and worth $ 96 billion.

The agreement marks a rare bright point for Boeing, whose orders dropped 60% in the middle of a setback series, including an incident involving an Alaska Airlines 737 Max and a strike that stopped production for almost three months. Trumps Trade War has threatened to reduce gains because prices can add millions to the cost of American planes abroad.

For Trump, Doha's signature was not only aimed at promoting American manufacturing. This also underlined his personal fascination for aviation where his roles of businessman, president and self -proclaimed negotiation seem to cross. The president has long marked his own Boeing 757 as a Trump Force One and now envisages a luxury jet offered by Qatar to serve as a temporary air force.

Trump launched the idea of ​​accepting a 747-8 jet from 747 to 8 years old, sumptuously equipped and previously used by a Qatari politician, in an interim replacement of the aging presidential plane. The proposal, which Trump enthusiastically defended as an economic measure, aroused controversy in Washington for problems of ethical, legal and national security.

The Qatar-Boeing agreement is the last in a high-level aviation agreement series signed during the four-day Trumps visit to the Middle East. Brendan Smialowski / AFP – Getty Images)

Why our soldiers, and therefore our taxpayers, should be forced to pay hundreds of millions of dollars when they can get it for free in a country that wants to reward us for a job well done, Trump posted on Truth Social. The president called the offer as a gesture of good will of Qatar, but critics see it as another example of foreign influence which infiltrates American governance.

National security experts have warned that Qatari planes would require in-depth changes to meet US military standards, including countermeasures against nuclear and missile threats. The renovation of a foreign jet would involve tearing aircraft interiors to check the spy devices, and NBC News said the process could cost more than a billion dollars to finish.

The Democrats of the Congress also raised that this violates the Emoluments Constitutions clause, which prohibits federal officials from accepting the gifts of foreign governments without approval from the congress.

The Qatar-Boeing agreement is the last in a high-level aviation agreement series signed during the four-day Trumps visit to the Middle East. Just a day earlier, the Saudi Arabs sovereign signed an agreement of $ 4.8 billion with Boeing, and US trade secretary Howard Lunick announced an $ 10 billion order from a British airline.

A few hours after the announcement, Trump attended a state dinner with Qatari leaders, where he announced that Qatar helped negotiate an agreement with Iran in the midst of talks to limit the nuclear program of nations in exchange for sanctions connected, he described as the much more user -friendly course.

There are only two courses, he said. Friendly and non -friendly, and not adapted to a violent course. I don't want that. Trump said he would never allow Iran to get a nuclear weapon.

