



Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been seen in a city in the Oxfordshire. The politician, who was the leader of the United Kingdom from 2019 to 2022, was seen parking in downtown Wallingford on Wednesday. Mr. Johnson was photographed online walking from his car, a Toyota Precia green carrier, carrying a top of the navy, jeans and brown boots. The 60-year-old man, who was in charge of the country during the Covid pandemic, lives nearby in Brightwell-Cum-Sotwell. Find out more: Tesco's service station remains closed after two cars crash into the building Boris Johnson spotted shopping at Didcot B&M last year. (Image: Swns) He and his wife Carrie moved into Brightwell Manor after paying 3.8 million for the grade II owned property in 2023. The former Prime Minister was also seen a year ago until shopping to the B&M budgetary channel in Didot. Again driving the Toyota Precia green carrier, Mr. Johnson was seen in the process of engaging in retail therapy. The original New York politician wore a white shirt with the upset buttons and rolled sleeves, with a bag of b & m in hand. Find out more: Driver hospitalized with serious injuries after the Flips truck on the highway His other links with the Oxfordshire include the Conservative MP for Henley between 2001 and 2008. Mr. Johnson also read Literae Humanores in Balliol College from the University of Oxford from 1983 to 1987. It was a four -year class in classics, ancient languages, literature, history and philosophy. He was also diverted from his local polling station in his native village of Brightwell-Cum-Sotwell after forgetting his identifier earlier last year. Johnson was the leader of the conservative party from 2019 to 2022.

