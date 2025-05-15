



President Donald Trump arrived in the United Arab Emirates on Thursday for his last judgment in the Middle East this week during a visit that marked the first time that an American president went to the nation in almost 20 years, after the trip of President George W. Bush in 2008.

Trump, who concluded major trade agreements first in Saudi Arabia, then in Qatar, should announce more agreements with what has long been one of the main American trade partners in the region, but the recently announced agreements of a dollars Billion, it is not clear what the Emiratis will accept.

In March, the United Arab Emirates promised an investment of $ 1.4 billion in the US economy during the next decade thanks to AI infrastructure initiatives, semiconductors, energy and American manufacturing, including a plan to double the production of American aluminum by investing in a new foundry for the first time in 35 years.

President Donald Trump greets as he climbs to the Air Force One to leave the Al Udeid air base on his way to the water on Thursday, May 15, 2025 in Doha, in Qatar. (AP photo / Alex Brandon)

Trump signs agreements with Qatar on Defense and Boeing purchases

On the eve of the presidents' visit to the Middle East nation, the State Department also announced a sale of $ 1.4 billion in CH-47 F Chinook helicopters and F-16 hunting pieces in Abu Dhabi.

However, legislators suggested on Wednesday that they could block this sale in the midst of concerns concerning links between personal affairs, because Trumps Crypto Venture also received an investment of $ 2 billion by an investment company supported by water.

“If I were a person in Paris, ID bet that the Emiratis have certainly kept certain things in reserve for the president prevails over a real visit which can be announced when Hes on the Abu Dhabi,” said John Hannah, former national security adviser to Dick Cheney and Fox News Fellow of the Jewish Institute for National Security of America), told Fox News. “I would not be surprised at all if we saw new articles revealed or additional details published on some of the previous announcements.”

“The United Arab Emirates have clearly made its future to be the leader of the Middle East in a wide range of 21st century technologies, from flea to space,” he added. “And of course, the list of high-end weapons races is almost unlimited and always a possible deliverable for a trip like this.”

An increased examination occurred around Trumps Middle East Tour while engagement with the three nations has a personal value, given luxury power plants, luxury hotels, hotels, golf courses, real estate projects and investment plans in cryptography in the region.

The president of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed, Al Nahyan, welcomed President Donald Trump at Abu Dhabi International Airport on Thursday, May 15, 2025. (AP photo / Altaf Qadri)

Trump continues to defend Qatar offering a jet of US $ 400 million: “We should have the most impressive plan”

But the three nations also have a significant value for Washington, as they have become key players in some of the most difficult geopolitical problems facing the United States and its allies.

Saudi Arabia and Qatar are an integral part of the facilitation of American negotiations in terms of the end of the Russian war in Ukraine and hostage negotiations in the Gaza Strip.

Although none of these questions seem to be better discussion during the visit of Trumps in Saudi Arabia or in Qatar, it can be heavier on geopolitical links with regard to water, in particular since Abhabi is one of the few nations of the Middle East which holds normalized diplomatic links with Israel.

The United Arab Emirates ardently oppose the military operations of the Israel in the Gaza Strip, called for a solution to two states and rejected Trumps' plans “, rather promoting an Egyptian-Reconstruction alternative.

President Donald Trump, Center, attends a photo session with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, the United Arab Emirates, the Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled Bin Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani, The Councah of Houponi Albudaiwi at the CCG summit in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Wednesday. (AP photo / Alex Brandon)

But Abu Dhabi also had relations with the greatest American opponents, notably China, Russia and Iran, which could be a subject of conversation during the visit of a day.

“As everywhere in this trip, the headlines will probably be dominated by the signs of the dollar and competition,” said Hannah. “But I am personally the most interested in the geopolitical angle to try to reset the American-emirati strategic partnership, in particular in the context of the great power competition of the Americas with China and to a lesser extent Russia, and regionally with Iran.”

Secretary of State Marco Rubio, on the left, appears with the National Water Security Advisor Sheikh Tahnoon Bin Zayed Al Nahyan at Adnec Center Abu Dhabi in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, February 19 (Reuters / Evelyn Hockstein / Pool)

Hannah explained that Trump's visit to the United Arab Emirates illustrates a recommendation from the United States on the economic and militarily to support Abu Dhabis “stability, security and success in a dangerous district” and could “pay real dividends in the future”.

“The superior direction of the AUES came to believe that putting most of its eggs in the American basket was an increasingly risky bet, because one president after the other decided that the Middle East was a lost cause than blood and sand as President Trump said famous during his first mandate and that the country was to pivot its concentration in Asia,” he continued. “With a country as influential and rich in resources as water, correct this unnecessary perception and putting the strategic relationship on a much more positive dynamic is an important objective.”

Caitlin McFall is a journalist at Fox News Digital Couving Politics, US and World News.

