Answer the problem of ITB students, Joko Widodo: already too far, too much





Detiksumsel.com – Joko Widodo (Jokowi) also responded to the same viral with President Prabowo who would have been manufactured by ITB students. The same was viral on social networks, showing photos of AI showing Prabowo and Jokowi Kissing. The manufacturer is suspected of being SSS, a student of the Faculty of Fine Arts and Design (FSRD) of the Bandung Institute of Technology (ITB). Read also: Dictant Tek join the custody of the Same Prabowo SUBIANTO and JOKOWI affair and give a promise of assistance to ITB students Not only because of the same viral, this case was crowded because the SSS who had been appointed suspect. According to Jokowi, what was done by SSS is a form of democracy management in Indonesia, he unfortunately crossed the limit. “Yes, it is a form of democracy in the digital age, but in my opinion, it was too far, already too (scandalous),” Jokowi told the solo media team on Wednesday, May 14, 2025. Read also: Kemendiktisaintek Open Voice of Same Prabowo SUBIANTO – JOKOWI, declared the training of character in conferences: forms of higher education integrity The 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia also declared that attitude to the evantage of democracy should have its limits. He added that the meme which is now in question can be an example for others to be more cautious. “But it is for a warning, so a warning for all of us if democracy should not be interpreted as anything. There is a limit,” he added. Read also: Roy Suryo said after being examined by a false Jokowi diploma case, admitted to having been a vote to answer the question of the investigator The SSS itself is criminalized because it is considered to have violated the law on information and electronic transactions (ITE law). It was submitted to article 45 paragraph (1) OJ article 27 paragraph (1) and / or article 51 paragraph (1) OJ Article 35 of law number 1 of 2024, which was the second amendment to law number 11 of 2008 concerning the ite.

