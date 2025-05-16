Politics
Zelensky sends a Ukrainian delegation to Istanbul, because peace talks with Russia are expected on May 16
Publisher's note: This is a story in development and is updated.
President Volodymyr Zelensky announced during a press conference on May 15 that he will not personally participate in upcoming negotiations with Russia in Istanbul, rather sending a Ukrainian delegation led by the Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov.
Speaking in Ankara, Zelensky said that the Ukraine delegation would not include the head of the general staff and the head of the Ukraine Security Service (SBU), as was suggested above.
Among the other members of the delegation of Ukraine are The first vice-minister of foreign affairs, Serhiy Kyslysya, the deputy chief of the SBU, Oleksandr Poklad, the deputy chief of military intelligence Vadym Skibitskyi, as well as other officials of national security and intelligence. The delegation will engage with representatives of Turkey, the United States and Russia.
According to Zelensky, a ceasefire remains a key priority.
“Out of respect for President Trump, the high level of the Turkish delegation and President Erdogan, and since we want to try to achieve at least the first stages towards de-escalation, the end of the war, namely a ceasefire, I decided to send our delegation to Istanbul,” said Zelensky.
After Moscow proposed to hold peace talks in Türkiye this week, Zelensky accepted and invited Russian President Vladimir Putin for a face to face meeting. The Russian chief refused to attend and appointed his assistant, Vladimir MedinskyTo direct the talks.
“We see that they, unfortunately, are very little put into service as to real negotiations. Until now, we have not seen any real decision -makers among those present,” said Zelensky at the press conference.
Zelensky said that, in the current circumstances, he sees no reason for his presence or certain other officials in Istanbul, since Putin refused to attend.
“Russia has once again demonstrated that it is not determined to end the war by sending a delegation of representatives of a fairly low level. In addition, such a Russian approach is a manifestation of disrespect for the world, for all partners. We expect a clear and strong reaction from the partners,” wrote Zelensky on Telegram after its press conference in Ankara.
Zelensky noted that even if he will not join the talks, Ukraine will fully participate in agreed formats and will remain open to dialogue.
“We will certainly hold meetings with the American, Turkish and Ukrainian groups that the meeting will take place. We also plan to meet the Russian team, and I hope that it happens, that it is not only for the show,” said Zelensky. “We are still waiting for our Turkish and American partners to confirm the moment if the meeting will occur later in the day or tomorrow. Our team will also be there tomorrow.”
Meanwhile, the head of the Russian delegation, Medinsky, told journalists on May 15 that Moscow entered the talks in Istanbul with clear guidelines from Putin.
“The president set our objectives and defined our negotiation position,” said Medinsky, adding that the Russian team is “fully authorized to carry out negotiations”. According to him, Russia's objective is to “achieve lasting peace by attacking the deep causes of the conflict”.
Russia has insisted on the fact that any peace agreement must include a permanent ban on Ukraines NATO membership, demilitarization of the country and constitutional changes restoring the role of Russian languageculture, and religious organizations.
The first round of the Istanbul talks took place at the end of March 2022, when the negotiators described potential conditions for the first time for a peace agreement.
During the three years that followed the failed talks, the Russian propaganda networks have often pushed the story that peace was almost made in Istanbul, before Western leaders, in particular the Prime Minister of UK Boris Johnson, would have pressure on Zelensky to reject the agreement and continue to fight.
In reality, the documents disclosed from 2022 to show that the offer of the first peace in moscows was equivalent to an effective surrender of Ukraines.
Earlier on May 15, Zelensky and Erdogan held a close meeting of almost three hours in the Turkish capital, before the peace talks planned between the Ukrainian and Russian delegates in Istanbul.
Zelensky previously met Erdogan in Ankara in February, during which the two leaders would have discussed Turkey's potential participation in a peacekeeping force after a ceasefire.
Erdogan maintained close ties with kyiv and Moscow during the large -scale war, positioning Turkey as a mediator during the war.
In 2022, Istanbul welcomed unsuccessful peace offenses and so far, the only direct peace discussions between Ukraine and Russia since the large -scale invasion. Turkey has also helped to negotiate a black sea grain agreement which allowed a safe sea shipping until Russia withdrew from the agreement in 2023.
