Cost of the Trump's birthday parade soar up to $ 45 million with 25 tanks added to the celebrations, according to reports





Your support helps us tell the story

From reproductive rights to climate change in Big Tech, the independent is on the ground when history develops. Whether it is to investigate the finances of the Pro-Trump PAC of Elon Musk or to produce our latest documentary, “ The A Word '', which highlights American women who fight for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to analyze the facts of messaging.

At such a critical moment in American history, we need journalists on the ground. Your donation allows us to continue sending journalists to talk to both sides of history.

Independence is reliable by Americans in the whole political spectrum. And unlike many other quality media, we choose not to prevent Americans from our reports and analyzes with payment walls. We believe that quality journalism should be available for everyone, paid by those who can afford it.

Your support makes all the difference.

New details have emerged about the giant military show, Donald Trump, ordered the 250th anniversary of the American army and his own 79th anniversary on June 14. According to information, the cost of the event has skyrocketed up to $ 45 million.

The ambitious plans of presidents are understood as a parade from Arlington, Virginia, through the Potomac river and Washington. The parade would pay tribute to the history of Armys, from the revolutionary war to the present day, and featured soldiers walking in period uniforms.

Walkers will be joined by a convoy of armored vehicles while vintage planes hover over the head. At least seven brass bands, parachute sweaters, an evening concert and a fireworks will also take place.

Two American officials cited by Reuters have now placed the cost of days between $ 25 million and $ 45 million, explaining that the parade alone added several million dollars in total.

Open image in the gallery

President Donald Trump addresses American soldiers in a base in Doha, Qatar, Thursday, May 15, 2025 (AFP / Getty)

Their estimates exclude the additional cost to the city from any subsequent cleaning operation, from the collection of waste to road repairs, which may become necessary if heavy vehicles damage the DCS streets.

The independent asked the White House for more details on the likely cost of this summer show.

Reuters also reports that the celebration will see about two dozen Abrams M1 tanks among the 150 vehicles joining the parade, alongside the combat vehicles Stryker and Bradley, Paladin artillery vehicles, howitzes and infantry vehicles.

The B-17 bombers of the Second World War era and the Mustang P-51 fighter planes will fly over the National Mall, followed by new planes, including 50 Apache, Black Hawk and Chinook Helicopters.

USA TODAY also reports that the number of participating soldiers increased to 7,500, after planning the documents seen by the Associated Press earlier this month, the total would be closer to 6,600.

Open image in the gallery

Twenty-five US M1 Abrams Battle Tanks will participate in Trumps on June 14 Military celebration (AFP / Getty)

The troops would have come down to the capital in the previous days and will be hosted in a building of the Ministry of Agriculture and a former government warehouse belonging to the General Services Administration on the 7th rue.

They will receive two ready dishes and a hot meal plus $ 50 a day of additional salary to participate, adds the newspaper. However, at present, the army is struggling to equip soldiers in the 1812 war uniforms and the Hispanian-American war, according to a defense official.

A request for a license subject to the National Parks Service (NPS) reveals that the land of the Washington monument will be open to crowds and will offer refreshments and bathrooms. At the same time, the ellipse will have a presidential examination stand, bleachers and a concert scene.

Evening entertainment will start at 8 p.m. and will include five to seven musical acts made up of well -known performers, who are probably from country music, before fireworks end at 9:45 p.m.

Although the cost estimated at $ 45 million in extravagance may seem high, it is even less than half of the similar event of $ 92 MA in 2018 during the first mandate of Trumps, a price at which the president linked, forcing him to scratch a display he had hoped could compete with the commemorations of Frances Bastille Day.

Open image in the gallery

Donald Trump joins French President Emmanuel Macron for betting celebrations Bastille Day in July 2017, an event that would have inspired the Americans DC equivalents (AFP / Getty)

Kristen Welker asked Trump about the cost of his new and improved iteration during their recent meeting with the press, and Trump described it as peanuts compared to the value of doing so.

Critics could nevertheless affirm that spending is inappropriate at a time when Americans are concerned about the swollen price of the grocery store and when the Elon Musk government ministry dismissed federal employees and has made reductions from the Ministry of Affairs of Applicants and other agencies in the interest of reducing excess expenses.

The military parades are relatively rare in the United States, although it was taken place in DC in 1991 to celebrate the conclusion of the Gulf War.

Meanwhile, Trumps' plans have already attracted a planned counterpage.

Another request for a license subject to the NPS for a competing event on the same day calls for the presidents' parade an insult to the American people. He estimates that up to 20,000 people will come together to protest against his administration eroding the democratic rights of peoples, our union rights, the difficulty of immigrants, the emptying of social services and much more in his right and racist agenda.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.the-independent.com/news/world/americas/us-politics/trump-birthday-military-parade-cost-b2751714.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos