Politics
Besides Roy Suryo, Dr. Tifa was also examined on the accusation of the false diploma of Jokowi
Jakarta –
The police have finished checking Roy Suryo In the case of the accusation of false diploma Joko Widodo (Jokowi) to Polda Metro Jaya. In addition to examining Roy Suryo, police examined Dr. Tifa.
“There is always Dr. Tifa (examined) and I hope that the doctors tifa are the same, you can clever And clear answer. But yes, we simply pray, “Roy Suryo told journalists at the Metro Jaya police headquarters on Thursday (15/05/2025).
Roy Suryo hopes that few people will be called on the case. He considered, in this case, there were no reported parts.
“It is this little clear relationship. Signals how is it that there is no report. Once again, it is a lie if it is said that there has already been reported. Nothing. In clarification, there is no report.
Polda Metro Jaya examined two witnesses today. Ade Ary said the witnesses examined today were Roy Suryo and Dr. Tifa.
“Today, Thursday, two witnesses underwent a clarification process, namely the witness of the assisted hospital and the witness of the TT was present. The witnesses were not present,” he explained.
Police Inner History of Roy Suryo
Roy Suryo himself underwent an exam to the metropolitan police of Jakarta in the case of the accusation of false diploma Joko Widodo (Jokowi). During the exam, Roy Suryo admitted that he had been questioned about his life story.
“Many (which was explored), on the way I used to live my life, my story. I was in primary school, in the middle, in high school, there was a diploma according to. Then, the original UGM S1, the original UGM S2, the S3 UNJ.
Roy Suryo also claimed to be asked about his profession. He explained his profession as a telematics and multimedia consultant.
“Then, I was asked to explain what telematics is. Telematics is telecommunications, media and computer science, to be able to analyze. So I am scientists, independently analyzing all the things that smell with sound, photos, videos, etc.”, he declared.
Roy Suryo also claimed to be invited to explain his life course. For the investigator, he explained that he has been a lecturer for a dozen years.
“Then, I was a member of the KPI and I also entered as a member of Commission I of the House of Representatives I, the Commission which processed the ITE law, the law on the opening of public information, etc.”, he said.
He also declared that he had become Minister of Youth and Sports (Menpora) in 2013-2014. So far, he has been an independent consultant.
“I have the right to do what is my work and I have the right to transmit to the community through science and to become a disclosure of public information. This is all that is requested,” he explained.
He also said he was asked about several videos. Roy Suryo answered the investigator that the question was not in accordance with the letter of report, so he did not answer.
“So, if there is nothing time there is, therefore place And tempus It is not the same thing as what is in the invitation letter, yes already, he does not need to answer, “said Roy.
“It's as if we are examining, we are asked to discover physics. It turns out that the question concerns chemistry, so do not answer. Rush We are responsible for answering physics questions, “he said.
(RDH / IDN)
