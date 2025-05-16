



On Thursday, the leader of the United Arab Emirates offered President Donald Trump his highest civilian honor.

“In recognition of President Donald Trumps exceptional efforts to strengthen the long-standing ties of friendship and strategic partnership between the United Arab Emirates and the United States of America, I am honored to announce that his Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan grants Zayed to President Trump”, a woman was heard before Trump was awarded.

The Ministry of Foreign Water Affairs said that “Zayed's order is considered the highest civilian honor granted by the United Arab Emirates and is granted to world leaders and heads of state”.

“The price is called the founding father of the UAES, the late Sheikh Zayed, whose legacy of humanitarianism, international cooperation and the pursuit of peace continue to have an impact in the world today,” added the ministry.

Trump is a historic water visit as the first American president in almost 20 years

President Donald Trump receives the order of Zayed, the highest civil distinction in water, from the President of Water, Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, on Thursday, May 15, in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates. (AP / Alex Brandon)

Trump arrived in the United Arab Emirates on Thursday for his last judgment during his trip to the Middle East this week during a visit which first marked the American president went to the nation in almost 20 years, after the trip of President George W. Bush in 2008.

Trump signs agreements with Qatar on Defense and Boeing purchases

In March, the United Arab Emirates promised an investment of $ 1.4 billion in the US economy during the next decade thanks to AI infrastructure initiatives, semiconductors, energy and American manufacturing, including a plan to double the production of American aluminum by investing in a new foundry for the first time in 35 years.

President Donald Trump and Water President Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan speak on Thursday, May 15. (AP / Alex Brandon)

Click here to obtain the Fox News app

On the eve of the presidents' visit to the Middle East nation, the State Department also announced a sale of $ 1.4 billion in CH-47 F Chinook helicopters and F-16 hunting pieces in Abu Dhabi.

Fox News Caitlin McFall has contributed to this report.

Greg Norman is a journalist at Fox News Digital.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxnews.com/politics/uaes-president-bestows-highest-civilian-honor-trump The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos