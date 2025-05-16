Trump has “a little problem” with Tim Cook doing iPhones in India





The co-founder of Moffettnathanson Research and Senior Analyst Craig Moffett discusses the impact of business negotiations on the company on “The Claman Countdown”.

President Donald Trump said he had a “little problem” this week with Apple Tim Cook CEO and the technology giant using installations in India to make iPhones to sell in the United States

The president said what he said to Cook while making comments during an event in Qatar on Thursday during his current trip to the Middle East.

Wh announces 1.2 T $ of economic engagement with Qatar, including a major Boeing prescription

“I had a little problem with Tim Cook yesterday,” said Trump. “I said to him, 'Tim, you are my friend, I treated you very well. You come with $ 500 billion, but now I hear that you are building in all India. I don't want you to build in India. You can build in India if you want to take care of India, because India is one of the most tariff countries in the world”, “said Trump.

President Donald Trump believes goodbye as he goes up apart from the Air Force One at his next stop at the end of the Qatari leg of his regional tour at the Air Base of Al-Udeid in the south-west of Doha on Thursday. (Brendan Smialowski / AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images)

“But I said to Tim, I said, 'Tim, look, we are dealing with you really well. We have supported all the plants that you have been building in China for years. Now you have to build ourselves. We are not interested in your construction in India, India can take care of themselves, they manage very well. We want you to build here.' '”

Apple turns to India for greater production of phones for the American market to try to reduce its dependence on China for manufacturing and manage prices, according to Bloomberg.

Apple envisages iPhone price increases this fall: report

During the call for profits from the second quarter of Apple at the beginning of the month, Cook told analysts and investors that Apple provided that the “majority” of iPhones sold in the United States “would have India as a country of origin” in the third quarter. Regarding the iPad, Mac, Apple Watch and AirPods sold in the United States, “almost all” will have Vietnam as a country of origin, according to the CEO of Apple.

Tim Cook, CEO of Apple, is seen in front of the Super Bowl LVIII at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on February 11, 2024. (Images Pa Wire / PA via Getty Images / Getty Images)

“China would continue to be the country of origin for the vast majority of total sales of products outside the United States,” he added.

Trump said Thursday that Apple “was going to increase their production in the United States”.

“Apple is already underway for $ 500 billion, but they will increase their production, so it will be great,” he said.

In February, Apple promised $ 500 billion in four years which, according to the technology giant, would rely on its “long history of investment in American innovation and advanced manufacturing with high qualified”.

An Apple logo is suspended above the entrance to the Apple Store on the 5th avenue in the MANHATTAN borough of New York on December 5, 2016. (Photos Reuters / Brendan McDermid / Reuters)

This investment, said the company, will involve Apple and its partners establishing a new installation of “advanced manufacturing” in Houston for servers focused on Apple artificial intelligence.

Apple unveils a historic investment of $ 500 billion in American manufacturing, innovation: “ bullish on the future ''

Some of the other measures within the framework of the $ 500 billion plan include strengthening its American advanced manufacturing fund, the creation of “an academy in Michigan to form the next generation of American manufacturers” and expand its “research and development investments in the United States to support advanced fields such as Silicon Engineering”, according to the company.

Apple generated nearly $ 95.36 billion in net trimester in the second quarter, including around $ 46.84 billion from iphones. His quarterly net income was 24.78 billion dollars.

TICKER SECURITY LAST CHANGES Change% AAPPL Apple inc. 211.45 -0.88 -0.41%

