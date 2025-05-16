Politics
A new geopolitical order emerges with Türkiye in its center: the Turkish president
Istanbul
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Thursday that a new geopolitical order emerged with Türkiye in its center, while the change in global dynamics and regional power sales are reddequated.
“Our world is changing, the old order collapses, a brand new equation is established in our geography with Türkiye in its center,” Erdogan told the Academy Leadership School organization in Ankara.
Erdogan also noted that he had welcomed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his delegation in the Ankara presidential complex, where they discussed efforts to end the war in Ukraine.
“We discussed efforts to end the Russian-Ukraine war with just peace,” he said.
Earlier, Zelenskyy arrived in the capital of Türkiye Ankara for a meeting with Erdogan before the expected peace discussions in Russia-Ukraine.
“Out of respect for President Trump and Erdogan, I decided to send our delegation to Istanbul now … The delegation will be led by the Minister of Defense,” Zelenskyy told Ankara after the meeting.
The bilateral meeting and the interdepartmentalation lunch, held behind closed doors in the presidential complex, lasted 2 hours and 45 minutes.
The closed -door meeting was also followed by the Turkish Minister of National Defense Yasar Guller, the national intelligence organization, chief Ibrahim Kalin, and Akif Cagatay Kilic, chief presidential advisor on foreign policy and security.
In his speech, Erdogan also spoke on Wednesday to four lanes with American President Donald Trump, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman and Syrian President Ahmed Al-Sharaa. The Turkish President attended Reunion by videoconference.
In recent days, added the Turkish president, he also spoke on the phone with Russian president Vladimir Putin, French president Emmanuel Macron and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.
The Turkish president said he will go to Albania on Thursday to attend the meeting of the European political community.
Dissolution of PKK
Speaking on the recent announcement of the PKK to dissolve and go to bed, Erdogan called it not towards the end of the decades of violence.
“We welcome him as a stage towards the implementation indefinitely of a scourge of 40 years and to ensure lasting peace in our region,” he said.
The Turkish President said that the National Intelligence Organization (MIT) “would closely” monitor “the group's disarmament process and stressed a calm approach to those who” fully abandon terrorism and violence “.
Erdogan also underlined Ankara's firm position on border security, saying that Türkiye had “never tolerated terrorist groups at our borders with Iraq or Syria, and will never do it”.
The Turkish president said that geography and history have closely linked the Turks, the Kurds and the Arabs in a way that cannot be canceled.
“If we act together, we become a force majeure,” said Erdogan, adding that such a unity would bring peace, stability and prosperity to the region.
He accused the imperialist powers of looking for a long time to divide the region by a strategy of “dividing, conquering and governing”.
Declaring a change in the regional dynamics, he added: “The era of the use of terrorism in our region is over and the era to rely on foreign players is finished.”
In his 40 -year -old terrorist campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization in Türkiye, the United States and the EU – was responsible for the death of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, infants and the elderly. The PKK / YPG is the Syrian branch of PKK.
