Peace requirements of the Jokowi applicant: provide esemka cars





Tempo.co,, Solo – Former president Joko Widodo, as defendant I, again absent during the mediation session of the default trial in the production of ESEMKA cars in the Solo City district court. The trial was filed by the residents of Ngoresan, Jebres district, solo, AUFA LUQMANA RE A.

In today's mediation process, Jokowi was represented by his lawyer, Yb Irpan. Former vice-president Ma'ruf Amin as a defendant II was also absent. As for the defendant III, Pt Solo Manufacturing Kreasi, represented by his lawyer, Arfian Indrianto.

While in Faaa was present accompanied by his legal advisor, Arif Sahudi. The son of the President of the Indonesian Anti-Corruption Society (Maki), Boyamin Saiman, presented the CV of peace.

AUFA provides peace for the manufacture of PT Solo Kreasi can provide esemka type cars pick up With the Bima brand, to buy.

“If the defendant III can provide an ESEMKA car unit in 2025 with a price of RP 110 million, worthy of the road, worthy of permission, etc., I will buy it directly,” said AUFA when he is met by journalists after mediation at the Solo District Court on Thursday 1525.

Arif Sahudi explained that after the submission of the CV, his party would await a response from the accused, in particular the accused III in the next session next week. “The fact is that if they can provide (Esemka cars), finished. We are not asking, but will buy according to what we said first, then the case is considered to be complete,” said Arif.

According to ARIF, the purpose of the trial was to obtain cheap domestic production cars, while the manufacture of PT Solo Kreasi has provided cheap cars.

“We see that next week there is not, if there is a destination, so we will finish the case. A vision, the applicant wants a cheap car, the defendant according to his promise wants to provide a cheap car,” said Arif.

While the lawyer for PT Solo Manufacturing Kreasi, Arfian Indrianto, said that the applicant’s CV only targeted its customers. He will consult his client to respond to the CV.

“We have received the applicant's curriculum vitae and have targeted applicant 3, we will answer next week. We will consult our customers, whether it is a question of responding more or answering in writing next week,” said Arfian.

