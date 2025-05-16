Istanbul / Ankara – Russia Vladimir Putin rejected the challenge of face to face with Volodymyr Zelensky in Turkey on May 15, instead of sending a second level delegation to planned peace talks, while the Ukrainic President said that his Minister of Defense leads the Kyivs team.

They will be the first direct talks between the parties since March 2022, but the hopes of a major breakthrough have been still brondly by the American president Donald Trump who declared that there would be no movement without meeting him and the Russian chief.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio then echoes this point of view, telling journalists from the Turkish Station of Antalya that Washington had no great expectations for Ukrainian talks in Istanbul.

The head of the Russian delegation, the presidential advisor Vladimir Medinsky, said that he expected that the representatives of the Ukraines appear for the start of the discussions on May 16 in Istanbul at 10 a.m. local time (3 p.m. in Singapore).

We are ready to work, said Medinsky in a video published on the Telegram messaging application.

He said that his delegation had had productive talks on the evening of May 15 with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.

Mr. Zelensky said that Mr. Poutines decided not to attend, but to send what he called a decorative program showed that the Russian chief was not serious to end the war.

Russia accused Ukraine of having tried to make a show around talks.

We cannot run around the world in search of Putin, said Mr. Zelensky, after meeting Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara.

I feel a lack of respect for Russia. No meeting time, no agenda, no high -level delegation – it is a lack of personal respect. In Erdogan, in Trump, Zelensky told journalists.

Mr. Zelensky said that he would not go to Istanbul either and that his team mandate was to discuss a ceasefire.

A decree issued by Mr. Zelensky said that the Ukraine delegation is said to be led by the Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov and would include the assistant chiefs of his intelligence services, the deputy chief of the military staff and the vice-minister of foreign affairs.

Ukraine supports an immediate and unconditional 30-day ceasefire, but Mr. Putin said he wanted to start talks to which the details of such a truce could be discussed. More than three years after its large -scale invasion, Russia has the advantage in the battlefield and says that Ukraine could use a break in the war to call additional troops and acquire more Western weapons.

Mr. Trump and Mr. Putin said for months that they wanted to meet, but no date has been set. Mr. Trump, after having stacked strong pressure on Ukraine and faced Mr. Zelensky in the oval office in February, recently expressed his growing impatience for Mr. Putin to hit me.

Nothing will happen until Putin and I gathered, Trump told Air Force One.

Mr. Rubio, speaking in the Turkish Station of Antalya, then echoes: it is my evaluation that I do not think I have a breakthrough here until the president (Trump) and President Putin interact directly on this subject.

Referring to the current state of talks as Logjam, Mr. Rubio said that he would go to Istanbul to meet the Minister of Foreign Affairs and the Ukraine Delegation on May 16.

Diplomatic confusion

Diplomatic disarray was symptomatic of the deep hostility between the sides at war and the unpredictability injected by Mr. Trump, whose interventions since returning to the White House in January have often caused the dismay of Ukraine and its European allies.

While Mr. Zelensky was waiting in vain Mr. Putin in Ankara, the Russian negotiation team was seated in Istanbul without anyone to talk to the Ukrainian side. Some 200 journalists struck near the Palais de Dolmabahce on the Bosphorus that the Russians had specified as a place of talks.

Enemies have been struggling for months above the logistics of ceasefire and peace talks while trying to show Mr. Trump that they really want to try to end what he calls this stupid war.

Hundreds of thousands were killed and injured on both sides in the deadliest conflict in Europe since the Second World War. Washington has repeatedly threatened to abandon its mediation efforts unless there is clear progress.

When asked if Mr. Putin would join talks at a future moment, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said: what type of participation will be necessary further, at what level, he is too early to say now.

Russia said that on May 15, its forces had captured two other colonies in the Ukral Donetsk region. A spokesperson for the Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sergei Lavrov, asked journalists from his comment in 2024 that Ukraine became smaller in the absence of an agreement to stop fighting.

First talks for three years

Once they start, talks will have to tackle a chasm between the two parties on a multitude of problems.

The Russian delegation is led by the presidential advisor Vladimir Medinsky, a former Minister of Culture who supervised the rewriting of history textbooks to reflect the story of Moscow on the war. He includes an assistant minister of defense, a vice-minister of foreign affairs and the head of military intelligence.

The key members of the team, including its leader, were also involved in the last direct peace talks in Istanbul in March 2022 – and Mr. Medinsky confirmed on May 15 that Russia considered new talks as a resumption of people interrupted three years ago.

The task of direct negotiations with the Ukrainian side is sooner or later to reach long -term peace by eliminating the deep causes of the conflict, said Medinsky.

The terms under discussion in 2022, when Ukraine was still in shock from the initial invasion of Russia, would be deeply disadvantaged for kyiv. They included a moscow request for deep cuts in the size of the Ukral soldiers.

The Russian forces now control almost a fifth in Ukraine, Mr. Putin quickly held his long -standing requests to give in the territory, abandon his ambitions for membership in NATO and become a neutral country.

Ukraine rejects these terms as equivalent to capitulation and seeks guarantees of its future security of the world powers, in particular the United States. Reuters

