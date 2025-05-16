Chinese President Xi Jinping used his state visit of May 710 in Russia, which included the Second World War commemorations on the Red Square, not only signal The current alignment of China with Moscow but to brown a Chinese claim historically based on leadership in international affairs.

The official speech of Chinas on the Second World War tells us much about how he conceives his role and his place in the international community.

At the heart of this company was an attempt to link the contemporary power of China to what political scientist Rana Mitter called A morally weighted account on the role of Chinas in the world order according to his experience of the Second World War. Chinese suffering and resistance during the war of resistance against Japanese aggression, as the Second World War is known in China, were the central components of a state -run Promotion of history memoryWho presents China not only as powerful, but also just and moral because of its contributions to the ultimate victory of the allies.

While during a large part of the history of the country, the Chinese Communist Party (PCC) exaggerated its role in the conduct of Chinese resistance in Japan and decreasing that of Chiang Kai-Sheks Kuomintang, since the dawn of the 21st century, the party came to represent War as a unifying experience in which China was both victorious and morally just. As such, Chinas' official speech on the Second World War tells us about the way he conceives his role and his place in the international community.

This effort in the historical memory led by the State was obvious in the publication OFF and AT-ED by XI in Rossiyskaya Gazeta Before his state visit. XI stressed that the indomitable link between China and Russia has forged resistance to fascism and Chinese’s commitment to what it considers the fundamental principles of the international order resulting from defeating Germany and Japan.

In the first case, the Soviet volunteer group, a component of Soviet Air Force Assistance to China between 1937 and 1941, is explicitly rented By XI for having come to Nanjing, Wuhan and Chongqing to fight alongside the Chinese people against Japan. It was however in the service of the government of Chiang Kai-Sheks and not of the CCP. The role of the CCPS in the aid to the Soviet Union against Nazi Germany is also note by XI in reference to the role of Yan BaohangA unique confidant from Chiang but also a clandestine agent of the CPC, by providing the Soviet Union with primary source information on the Barbarossa operation, the German invasion of the Soviet Union.

The XIS history lesson concerns the United States.

This intentional vagueness of the boundaries between the relationship confronted between the Kuomintang and the PCC, and their roles in the resistance in Japan and the aid to the Soviet Union, serves two objectives. First of all, it allows XI to affirm That there is an eternal print nourishing our eternal friendship forged in the blood and sacrifice, which nourishes the current sino-Russian alignment. Second, it allows the state of the party to represent The war of resistance against Japanese aggression as a shared struggle through the class lines which defines the Chinese nation that is both strong and victorious, as well as morally just.

Regarding the latter, XI underlines That there should be a correct historical perspective on the Second World War which recognizes that Russia and China were the main theaters of this war in Asia and Europe and served as a pillar of resistance against Japanese militarism and German Nazism, making central contributions to the victory of the global anti-Fascist war.

In Beijing’s account, the war did not start with the Nazi invasion of Poland in 1939 or the Japanese bombing of Pearl Harbor in 1941 but with the Invasion of Japan of China in 1937. China did not fight with the American but with Soviet aid, while the Western allies offered in 1937. insurance On the role of China in the post-war world which has not been met.

As such, Russia and China post-war posts as permanent members of the United Nations Security Council must be recognized as legitimate according to their contributions to the defeat of Germany and Japan. In turn, this brings both the Chinese conception of the international order and its interests.

First, XI keepingThe non -centered international system provides the basis of basic standards of international relations on which regularly promote an equal and ordered multipolar world and universally beneficial and inclusive economic globalization. This of course positions China by counterclockwise with what it considers as unilateralism and protectionism of the United States under the Trump administration.

Second, the acceptance of the post-secret world war colony means the acceptance of Chinese claims in Taiwan. The restoration of Taiwan in China, XI affirmationis a victorious result of the Second World War and an integral part of the post-war international order, embodied in a series of instruments with a legal effect under international law, including the Cairo Declaration and the Proclamation of Potsdam.

The irony is that China which brought these contributions to the Second World War and that Taiwan was restored was a China led by Kuomintang and not the PCC.

The XIS history lesson therefore did not mainly concern Sino-Russian relations. Rather, it concerns the affairs of unfinished party in the construction of a new nationalist account which appropriates the record of its formerly fatal enemy, Chiang Kai-Shek, in the service of the decentration of the role of the United States in both the production of the Second World War and the colony that followed.