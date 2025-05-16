Are white South Africans confronted with a genocide as Donald Trump claims?





Reuters

US President Donald Trump has given members of the Afrikaner community in South Africa, alleging that a genocide was held in the country.

Nearly 60 of them arrived in the United States after obtaining asylum.

The South African government has enabled the United States Embassy to examine its requests within the country and let the group get on an chartered flight from Johannesburg's main international airport-not scenes normally associated with refugees fleeing persecution.

Who are Afrikaners?

South African history online sums up their identity by stressing that “modern Afrikaner comes mainly from Western Europeans who settled on the southern tip of Africa in the middle of the 17th century”.

A mixture of Dutch (34.8%), German (33.7%) and French (13.2%) colonists, they formed a “unique cultural group” which was “entirely with African soil”, noted South African history online.

Their language, Afrikaans, is quite similar to the Dutch.

But as they hovered their roots in Africa, the Afrikaners, as well as other white communities, forced blacks to leave their land.

Afrikaners are also known as Boers, which in fact means a farmer, and the group is still closely associated with agriculture.

In 1948, the government led by Afrikaner of South Africa introduced apartheid, or apartment, bringing racial segregation to a more extreme level.

This included laws that prohibited marriages on racial lines, reserved many qualified and semi-qualified jobs for whites and forced blacks to live in what was called cantons and homeland.

They also denied a decent education, the leader of the Afrikaner Hendrik Verwoerd having noted in the 1950s that “blacks should never be the greener pastures of education. They should know that their station in life must be wood and water drawers”.

The Afrikaner domination of South Africa ended in 1994, when blacks were authorized to vote for the first time during a national election, bringing power Nelson Mandela and the African National Congress (ANC).

Afrikaners currently represent more than 2.5 million out of a population of more than 60 million inhabitants, or around 4%.

Is a genocide engaged?

AFP via Getty Images

Afrikaners represents approximately 4% of the population of South Africa

None of the political parties of South Africa – including those who represent Afrikaners and the white community in general – have said that there is a genocide in South Africa.

But such assertions have been circulating among the right -wing groups for many years and Trump also referred to a genocide during his first mandate.

The affirmations arise from attacks against white farmers or deceived information disseminated online.

In February, a South African judge rejected the idea of ​​a genocide as “clearly imagined” and “not real”, when he standard in an inheritance case involving the donation of a rich beneficent to the White Boerelegioen supremacist group.

South Africa does not publish crime figures based on breed, but the last figures revealed that 6,953 people were murdered in the country between October and December 2024.

Among these, 12 were killed in agricultural attacks. Of the 12, one was a farmer, while five were residents of the farm and four were employees, who were probably black.

What does Trump and Musk say?

Defending his decision to give refugee status by Afrikaners, Trump said that a “genocide” took place in South Africa, white farmers were “brutally killed” and that their “land is confiscated”.

Trump said he didn't know how he could attend the G20 summit in the world leaders, which should be held in South Africa later this year, in such an environment.

“I don't know how we can go unless this situation is taken care of,” he added.

South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa said it was “completely false” to claim that “people of a certain race or culture are intended for persecution”.

Referring to the first group that moved to the United States, he said: “They leave because they do not want to adopt the changes that take place in our country and our constitution.”

The government denies that the land is confiscated by the farmers, saying that a Ramaphosa bill was signed in January aimed at tackling the dispossession of the land with which the blacks were confronted during the rule of the white minority.

But the law was condemned by the Democratic Alliance (DA), the main coalition partner of Ramaphosa to the government. The DA says that he will dispute the law before the highest court in South Africa because it threatens property rights.

The close advisor to Trump, Elon Musk, who was born in South Africa, referred to the “racist property laws” of the country, alleging that its Satellite Starlink internet service provider was “not allowed to operate in South Africa simply because I am not black”.

To operate in South Africa, Starlink must obtain network and service licenses, both of which require a 30% property by historically disadvantaged groups.

This mainly refers to the majority black population of South Africa, which was excluded from the economy during the racist apartheid system.

The Independent Communications Authority for South Africa (IASA) – a regulatory organization in the telecommunications and broadcasting sectors – the BBC told that Starlink had never submitted a license request.

Musk also accused Freedom Fighters (EFF), the fourth party in South Africa, of actively “promoting” a genocide through a song that she sings during her gatherings.

Why does a political party sing on the shooting of the Boers?

Gallo Images via Getty Images

Julius Malema is a controversial politician who advocates the nationalization of land in South Africa

The brand's song of the EFF chief, Julius Malema, is “Shot The Boer, Shoot The Farmer”, which he sings during political rallies.

Afrikaner lobbies groups tried to ban the song, saying that it was very inflammatory and equivalent to hate speeches.

However, the Supreme Court of Appeal of South Africa ruled that Malema had the right to sing the words – first popularized during the anti -apartheid fight – during political rallies.

The Court ruled that “reasonably informed person” would understand that when “protest songs are sung, even by politicians, words are not supposed to be understood literally, and the shooting gesture is not understood as an appeal to arms or violence”.

Instead, the song was a “provocative way” to advance the political agenda of the EFF – which was to end “land and economic injustice”.

The Afriforum lobbies group has appealed against the decision, but the highest court in South Africa refused to hear the case, saying that it was unlikely to succeed.

In 2023, the former president of South Africa, Thabo Mbeki, urged Malema to stop singing the song, saying that he was no longer politically relevant because the anti-apartheid struggle was over.

The ANC says he no longer sings it, but he cannot “prescribe other political parties what they should sing”.

Do most Afrikaners want to move to the United States?

Reuters

Some Afrikaners see US President Donald Trump as an ally

It doesn't look like that.

In March, a business group said nearly 70,000 Afrikaners expressed their interest in moving to the United States after Trump's offer – against a population estimated at 2.5 million inhabitants.

On Monday, the United States Embassy in South Africa published a declaration clarifying the resettlement criteria, saying that it covered people with any racial minority, not just Afrikaners, who could cite an incident of past persecution or fear of persecution in the future.

The most recent census in South Africa, made in 2022, shows that colors (a term officially used, which means people of mixed racial origin) are the largest minority, representing 8% of the population. They are followed by whites, including Afrikaners, at 7%, and Asians at 3%.

After Trump's offer, Afrikaner Lobby Group Solidarity published an article on his website titled: “Ten historic reasons to stay in South Africa”.

In Parliament last week, the leader of the Front Freedom Front and the right party said they were engaged in South Africa.

“We are linked to Africa and we build a future for ourselves and our children here,” said Corn Mulder.

You may also be interested:

Getty Images / BBC

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/c9wg5pg1xp5o The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos