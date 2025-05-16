



Islamabad: Pakistan Tehreek-I-I-insa (PTI) rejected media reports claiming that its imprisoned founding president Imran Khan agreed to initiate negotiations following an offer from the Prime Minister.

It is true that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif spoke with the president of PTI, the lawyer Gohar Ali Khan, and the president then informed Imran Khan. However, the appeal was only linked to current tensions with India and had nothing to do with political negotiations, the central central information secretary, Sheikh Waqas Akram, told Dawn.

Mr. Akram added, I spoke to Mr. Gohar, and he confirmed that no offer of negotiations was made during the call, and he did not transmit such a message to Imran Khan.

Media reports suggested that Prime Minister Shehbaz had extended an invitation to talks to PTI and that Imran Khan had not only accepted the offer, but also asked Mr. Gohar to proceed, although with a condition to keep the process outside the media projectors.

Gohar says that the former Prime Minister will never conclude an agreement

According to party sources, it was correct that talks could not be held during the presence of the media. In the past, we have tried to talk to the government and the head of Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Maulana Fazlur Rehman, but because of the media speculation, the talks could not reach a logical end. However, no offer of this type has been made at the moment, said a party official.

Sources said that during the meeting between Mr. Khan and Mr. Gohar, other people, including Salman Safdar and Zaheer Abbas, were also present, which makes confidential issues such as the negotiations to discuss.

Mr. Gohar also rejected such development. Speaking to the media, he said that no agreement had been concluded with anyone concerning the case of Imran Khans.

No agreement of this type has been concluded. However, I believe that political problems should be resolved by dialogue. Khan Sahibs Sons Kasim and Sulaiman also said that no agreement had been concluded. The two sons are aware of the problems and are in contact with their father, he said.

Answering the questions, Mr. Gohar said the Prime Minister had given a negotiation offer on the chamber's prosecution, and that Mr. Gohar had welcomed him.

I said that we ask Khan Sahib and the party, then we can answer. I have never shared Khan Sahibs for talks with anyone in the file or even outside the file, he said.

He said that the two sons of Imran Khan gave a very good interview and shared everything in their hearts. They are very close to their father and are in contact with him, he said.

Mr. Gohar insisted that Imran Khan will never conclude an agreement and will never be broken.

Posted in Dawn, May 16, 2025

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1911308/pti-denies-imran-accepted-pms-offer-for-talks

