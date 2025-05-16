Legal experts on the same prabowo-jokowi kissing: article Misty Moration, this freedom of opportunity | Latest news, independent, reliable

This is part of freedom of opinion. The problem is that not everyone can capture this type of metaphor as the message to be transmitted. He needs intelligence, “

The 7th Indonesian President Joko Widodo and the president of the Gérindra party, Prabowo Subianto, went up when he arrived at Lebak Bulus MRT station, Jakarta, (07/13/2019).

Kbr, jakarta- A student from the Faculty of Fine Arts and Design (FSRD) of the Bandung Institute of Technology (ITB) with the initials SSS was responsible for the article in the decency of the Information and Electronic Transactions (ITE law).

SSS is suspected of having downloaded a photo of President Prabowo Sub -iento and the 7th President of Indonesia, Joko Widodo kisses on social media X. The modification of photos allegedly with the help of artificial intelligence (IA) is viral.

According to the constitutional expert in law at Mulawarman University (UNMUL), Herdiasyah Hamzah, the imposition of articles of decency is wrong and not on the target.

He said that the same was an expression of social criticism in the form of metaphorical art, and not immoral content, as mentioned in the article ITE Law.

This is part of freedom of opinion. The problem is that not everyone can capture this type of metaphor as the message to be transmitted. He needs intelligence. So, if we attach the context in the metaphor of kisses by Prabowo and Jokowi, there is in fact no problem of existence there. The context is that there is a kind of privacy between Jokowi and Prabowo which are not natural. This is the message to be transmitted, hedianyah told KBR on Thursday 5/15/2025).

Herdiasyah said that the meme that showed a kiss between the two national figures should be understood in the context of satire against power relations considered too intimate and unnatural, and not as a moral violation or a standard of decency.

If we look, this type of memes also appears in the international world. There is Trump and Putin, Trump and Xi Jinping, even Soviet leaders and East German. They are all symbols of political criticism, he explained.

Herdianyah regretted officers responsible for the application of laws which, according to him, did not understand the context of criticism in artistic expression. According to him, art students like SSS actually use creative means to transmit their political anxiety, which is protected by the Constitution.

The Constitutional Court said that the criticism of civil servants, institutions or professions is valid and protected. If criticism through the same can be condemned, it is a bad precedent for democracy, he said.

SSS is known to be a student of the Faculty of Fine Arts and the design of the Bandung Institute of Technology (ITB). SSS was arrested and released on May 11, 2025. But the judicial process against him is still being executed.

Herdiasyah considered that the release was not sufficient. He asked that all the accusations be dismissed and that the case be arrested in full.

If it is always forced, it is not only criminalization, but also the alarm for all of us that the space of expression is increasingly close. It is a serious threat to the future of democracy, he said.

Problematic legal instruments

Executive director of the Freedom of Expression Network of Southeast Asia (SAFENET), Nenden Sekar Arum, has evaluated that this case reflects the weak understanding of those responsible for the application of laws on human rights principles, in particular in terms of freedom of expression.

It's like a vicious circle. Legal instruments are problematic, the apparatus does not include the principle of justice in law enforcement, Nennden told KBR on Wednesday (05/14/2025).

According to him, the use of article 27 paragraph 1 concerning decency and article 35 concerning the manipulation of electronic documents in the ITE law on the same case is a form of random law.

Nenden declared that the term decency of the ite law was very vague and often poorly used to silence legitimate expressions, including in the form of satire.

The same does not show nudity or sexual activity, it is therefore not appropriate to be subject to article 27 paragraph 1. In addition, article 35, which should be used for cases of manipulation of documents such as KTP or false diplomas, he explained.

This case is an example of the criminalization of repeated digital expressions.

Previously, the environmental activist Daniel Fritz Tangkilisan had also been accused of the ITE law for having criticized the project of the pond on social networks. Although Daniel was finally released by the court, the legal process means the same repressive model.

Nenden assessed the revision of the ITE law and the decision of the Constitutional Court (MK) some time ago not enough to protect freedom of expression. The problematic articles of the ITE law are always a gap to silence the critical voices of citizens.

As long as the rubber articles have not been completely revoked, repression will always occur. What is necessary is a complete legal reform, not embroidery, he stressed.

Safenet has urged the State not only to improve the law, but also to strengthen the capacity of law enforcement officials to understand the context and to protect the constitutional rights of citizens.

SSS is still a suspect

The head of the Public Information Office (Karopenmas) of the Division of Public Relations of the National Police, Trunoyudo Wisnu Andiko, confirmed that a student with the initials SSS had been arrested and was treated by investigators of the criminal investigation.

SSS suspects violate article 45 of article 45 (1) in conjunction with article 27 paragraph (1) linked to the dissemination of electronic information which includes a content violation content and / or article 51 paragraph (1) OJ article 35 linked to manipulation, creation, changes, disappearance, destruction of electronic information and / or electronic documents.

Regarding the slavery of these articles, SSS is threatened with prison terms up to 12 years and / or a maximum fine of 12 billion RP.

However, Sunday (11/5/2025), the criminal investigation police officially suspended SSS's detention on the basis of humanity and family advisor, the legal advisor and the ITB campus. The suspension is carried out so that the person concerned can continue conferences.

Palace response

The head of the Presidential Communication Office (PCO), Hasan Nasbi, said the apparatus should prioritize coaching rather than punishment in this case.

Hasan said President Prabowo would not report and considered the student's actions as part of an excessive young mind.

If you are young, maybe the mind is excessive. Better to be encouraged, not punished. In addition, it is in the context of democracy, Hasan told journalists cited by Antara on Saturday (5/10/2025).

Head of the Bureau of Presidential Communication (PCO) Hasan Nasbi in the general discussion agenda entitled "What is with Prabowo?" in Jakarta, Saturday (5/5/2025).

Hasan said that the student was still very young and could be too enthusiastic about criticism. According to him, in the context of democracy, the expression of criticism must be approached by understanding and coaching so that it can be improved, not by punishment.

However, if there are raped legal aspects, it becomes the authority of the police.

“Unless there is a question of law. If we simply leave law to law officials. But if because of opinions, because of expressions, it should be given understanding and coaching, not punished,” he said.

Hasan stressed that President Prabowo did not report on this issue. The president, he said, continued to encourage unity and adopt all parties so that the nation can go ahead.

However, Hasan has always regretted the existence of an irresponsible expression and potentially containing humiliation or hatred.

“If you regret, of course, because the expression space must be filled with things that are responsible. No things that lead to possible insults or hatred, said Hasan.

However, if the president until today has never pointed out. I have never reported the news, never pointed out the expressions that have cornered it, “he concluded.

