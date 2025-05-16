5 Shari calls imitated the PM Modi after the terrorist attack of Pahalgam Firstpost

While tensions between India and Pakistan have simmered, a trend that has emerged throughout the row in progress between the two nations is the art of imitation. On Wednesday, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met soldiers who would have participated in the country's military operations against India. However, many on the Internet quickly called that Sharif copied Prime Minister Narendra Modis Visit at Adampur Air Base after the successful conclusion of Operation Sindoor.

The visit and tone of the speech were not the only things Sharif copied from the PM Modi. In fact, the whole Pakistani establishment has recourse to imitate the movements made by their Indian counterparts in order to push their false story.

From diplomatic measures to the speeches of the Prime Minister and the Army of the countries, the authorities have tried to imiber the approach of the India. It is relevant to note that the tensions between nuclear nations have reached a summit of all time after India witnessed the devastating attack of Pahalgam, who saw the death of 26 tourists in cashmere. After the Indian authorities discovered that the terrorists involved in the attack were indirectly linked to the Pakistani terrorist group Lashkar-E-Taiba, New Delhi imposed several security measures against Pakistan.

The diplomatic row was transformed into military escalations following Operation Indias Sindoor against 9 terrorist camps in Pakistan. Throughout the test, launch how Pakistan imitated the India.

The Tour of Victory

One day after Prime Minister Modi visited Adampur air base in Punjab and interacted with soldiers after the success of Operation Sindoor, Sharif made a trip to the canton of Pasrur in Siackot and met Pakistani soldiers. Not only that, but he also took photos similar to those that PM Modi took with soldiers in Adampur.

It is relevant to note that Adampur was one of the Air Force stations that Pakistan tried to attack the intermediate night on May 9 and 10 after the “Sindoor operation” of India. At that time, Pakistan said that its hypersonic missiles drawn from JF-17 China manufacturing jf-17 fighter planes destroyed the S-400 air defense system from India to Adampur. However, India rejected the complaint. The photographs of the visit with the S-400 missiles are sufficient to counter the false claims of the Pakistans during the military escalations between the two nations.

Put on the treaties

One of India's measures after Pahalgam's attack that rocked Pakistan to a large extent was its decision to put the Indus water Treaty. The treaty, signed in 1960, regulated the water flow between the two nations of six rivers divided between India and Pakistan. After the announcement of the New Delhis move, Pakistan described the suspension of the Indus water Treaty as an act of war.

Not only that, as a counter-measure, Islamabad also suspended all the bilateral treaties he signed with India, including the SIMLA agreement and other treaties that have regulated and ensured the protection of the country's two nuclear installations. This decision was considered as Pakistans attempt a single India, but many have argued that the abolition of these treaties could be detrimental in Pakistan.

Meeting CCS vS NSC Meeting

Shortly after Pahalgam's terrorist attack, Prime Minister Modi chaired the Meeting Committee on Security Committee (CCS). The meeting was followed by the Minister of Defense Rajnath Singh, the Minister of the Interior Amit Shah and others. After the meeting, India announced its security measures against Pakistan.

Built by punitive measures pushed by New Delhi, the Pakistani establishment organized the meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) in Islamabad and announced countermeasures, which sounded more or less similar to those taken by New Delhi.

Authorize the forces to strike over time and the place of choice

On April 30, a few days after Pahalgam's attack, reports emerged that Prime Minister Modi had given the armed forces total freedom to decide on the mode, targets and the calendar of the military response of India to the terrorist attack in cashmere. The message was given at the Prime Minister's Prime Minister's meeting with the Minister of Defense Rajnath Singh, the National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and the Defense Staff, General Anil Chauhan.

Similar labels were also compressed by the Pakistani Prime Minister shortly after the launch of Operation Sindoor. On May 7, the Pakistan National Security Council announced that the country's armed forces had been duly authorized to undertake reprisals at a time, the place and the manner of their choice in response to Indian military strikes. The Sharifs proclamation intervened after having chaired the meeting of the National Security Council (NSC), which was assisted by cabinet ministers, chief ministers, all heads of service and higher officers to discuss the situation. While some have seen sharifs moving like a tit-form measure, others described it as an India game book when there was no other appeal.

During the diplomatic row with Pakistan, on April 28, New Delhi prohibited 16 Pakistani YouTube channels, notably Dawn News, Samaa TV, Ary News and Geo News, for disinformation against India, after Pahalgam's terrorist attack. The authorities noted that the channels were prohibited to distribute provocative content and to the community, and false and misleading accounts against India, its army and its security agencies.

Shortly after the start of operation Sindoor, on May 7, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) announced that it had blocked 16 Indian YouTube channels and 32 Indian websites to spread anti-Pakistani propaganda and disseminate false information following the precision strikes of the Indian military. The wording of the two nations declaration reflected, to the point that Pakistan even copied the decision to prohibit exactly 16 YouTube channels, just like India.

Apart from that, the army of Pakistan and even its management copied the language of the Indian forces, describing the reprisals of Islamabads as precise and restricted. This decision was considered a Pakistan effort to hide the fact that the Pakistani army has targeted Indian civil infrastructure after operation Sindoor. With all these cases in mind, it will be interesting to see how long Pakistan will try to imitate Indiates tactics.