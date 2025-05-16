Donald Trump makes fun of Europe for celebrating the end of the Second World War, says that the United States has won war





Need to know that Donald Trump recently laughed at France and other countries during the Victory World War Victory Celebrations while speaking to American troops in Qatar, the president said that it was the United States who “won the war”, Trump then made fun of Emmanuel Macron imitating a telephone call that he had the French Prime Minister

President Donald Trump continues his campaign to win victory during the Second World War for the United States only.

While addressing American troops at the Al Udeid air base in Doha, Qatar, Thursday, May 15, Trump, 78, spoke of his recent decree declaring that May 8 is now a holiday: the day of victory for the Second World War.

The decision, said Trump, was inspired to see other countries celebrating the end of the war in Europe on May 8, also known as the Ve Day.

“I would call a certain country and they said, oh, we are celebrating the victory of the Second World War today, sir, said the president.” Then I speak to another, and they celebrated. And the fact is that Russia celebrated, France celebrated, everyone celebrated but us. And we are those who won the war. “”

“We have won the war. And they helped, but without us, they don't win war, Trump continued. We are all talking about Germans. Without us, they may speak a little Japanese too.”

While the Allied powers during the Second World War were considered the United States, the United Kingdom and the Soviet Union with China later joining themselves, because they were already at war with Japan, they were helped to fight by troops from around the world, especially in France, Poland, Canada, Australia, Norway, Greece, India, Brazil, Mexico, Philips and many.

However, Trump continued to emphasize American supremacy, noting that the United States “has done a little more than France” to ensure victory.

He even went so far as to make fun of the French Prime Minister Emmanuel Macron, although he called him a good guy, by the way. Immining the accent of macrons, Trump recalled a recent telephone call: “” Donald, we celebrate our victory over the Germans. “”

I said, what devil? Each country to whom I spoke last week celebrates war except us. Isn't it terrible? “Continued the president.

President Donald J. Trump speaks with the troops of the Al Udeid air base on May 15, 2025.

Win McNamee / Getty

In addition to May 8, Trump also said that on November 11, now known as veterans' day, will now be known as “Victory Day for the First World War”

I had my crack staff there and we did it, he told the troops. We have on May 8 and we also have the date of November. This date sacred in November for the First World War, because we also won this war. “”

However, Trump clearly said that the new holidays would be a vacation, “and did not include official leave.” We have a lot of vacation, I'm not sure we should have them and you don't have to work. Our country must go to work. So we are going to spend from work to work for each of these two dates, “he said.

Despite the effective deactivation of a national holiday that would one day celebrate them as a veterans, Trump who dodged military service due to bone spurs in his feet took time during his speech to rent the soldiers assembled.

As president, my priority is to end conflicts, not to start them, he said. But I will never hesitate to exercise American power if it is necessary to defend the United States of America or our partners. And this is one of our big partners here.

“When we are threatened, the American soldiers responds to our enemies without even thinking about it,” he continued. ” You are the people who defeated chaos, fighting terrorism, defending our interests, supporting our allies, securing our homeland and making America incredibly proud. And what do you know? Make America great again. “”

