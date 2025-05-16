Kanwal Shauzab disclosed a video on Aleema Khan





The internal fracture within Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaf (PTI) deepened after a video surfaced showing Kanwal Shauzab criticizing Imran Khan's sister, Aleema Khan, for having undermined the leadership of Barrister Gohar Khan, Ary News.

In the video, the president of the female wing of the PTI, Kanwal Shauzab, can be seen accusing Aleem Khan of having tried to damage the party from the interior.

Kanwal Shauzab questions the role of Imran Khans Aleema Khan's sister in PTI affairs and questions her intentions.

She states that if Aleema Khan wishes to engage in politics, she should openly join the party rather than undermining it behind the scenes.

In the video, Kanwal is understood to question Aleema Khan's comments on lawyer Gohar, saying, “Why did she ask who was Barrister Gohar?”

Kanwal Shauzab firmly defended the appointment of the lawyer Gohar, reminding viewers that he had been appointed by Imran Khan himself.

She stressed that the lack of respect for the structure of the parties and leadership harmful to the integrity of the PTIS.

Kanwal Shauzab pointed out that if she meets Aleema Khan, she will confront her directly, expressing her frustration in the face of what she perceives as a constant lack of respect towards the president of the party of people whom she described as “insignificant”.

After the traffic of the video, Kanwal replied by clarifying that the clip was removed from its context.

Kanwal Shauzab said the images had been recorded at a private internal meeting by Women Wing, and he did not represented the complete discussion or his tone.

Earlier, an audio recording disclosed has surfaced, involving an Qazi Anwar lawyer, president of the Insaf lawyer forum, and an additional lawyer Kpk Nauroz Khan.

Disclosed audio recording would have highlighted the dissatisfaction of the chief minister concerning the weak arguments presented by Nauroz Khan in a case of anti-corruption investigation against the National Assembly of the National Assembly atif Khan.

In alleged audio, Qazi Anwar was heard by declaring that the chief minister had asked him to demand the resignation of Nauroz Khans due to the lower arguments, which were also reflected in the command sheet.

The control sheet would have mentioned a compromise between the parties involved, which encouraged the chief minister to request the dismissal of Nauroz Khans.

