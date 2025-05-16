



The American president claims that he sealed agreements worth 10 billions of dollars during visits to Saudi Arabia, Qatar and water.

President Donald Trump praised the links between the United States and the United Arab Emirates and said that the latter would invest $ 1.4 billion in the trainers' artificial intelligence sector during the next decade.

I have absolutely no doubt that the relationship will only become greater and better, said Trump on Thursday at a meeting with the President of Water, Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, during the last stage of his tour of three countries in the Gulf region which saw him hit a series of lucrative technologies, business and military transactions which, he said.

Sheikh Mohammed said that the United Arab Emirates were determined to work with the United States to advance peace and stability in our region and in the world.

The agreement with water should allow the Gulf country to build data centers essential to the development of artificial intelligence models. Countries have not said what IA chips could be included in water data centers. The CEO of Nvidia, Jensen Huang, had already been seen in a conversation with Sheikh Mohamed and Trump.

The AI ​​agreement includes the water that undertakes to invest, build or finance American data centers which are at least as large and as powerful as those of the Water, said the White House.

Doha reports in Qatar, Al Jazeeras Hachem Ahelbarra, said that such an agreement was a national security problem for Washington in the past. But then, they decided to change their minds under Trump, especially when the water said it was ready to invest $ 1.4 Billion of dollars, he said.

Ahelbarra said that the agreement was an important step for the United Arab Emirates, positioning it as the most important player in artificial intelligence, followed by Saudi Arabia.

Before his departure for the United Arab Emirates, Trump said in a speech to the American troops at the Al Udeid air base in the southwest of Doha in Qatar that the defense purchases signed by Qatar on Wednesday was worth $ 42 billion.

Other agreements signed during the Trump four-day driveway in the Gulf include an agreement for Qatar Airways to buy up to 210 Boeing Widebody Jets, and a commitment from Saudi Arabia to invest $ 600 billion in the United States and buy $ 142 billion in American weapons.

The tour also brought a burst of diplomacy, with Trump saying in Qatar on Thursday that the United States approached to conclude a nuclear agreement with Iran. On Tuesday, he said that the United States would remove long-standing sanctions against Syria.

Trump said he would probably return to Washington on Friday, although he said it was almost unknown because they would receive calls could you be here? Could you be there?

Trump had previously suggested that he could stop in Istanbul for interviews on the Russian-Ukraine war.

