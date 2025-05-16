



A military parade to mark the anniversary of the army next month – coinciding with President Trump's birthday – is expected to cost between $ 25 and $ 45 million, an army spokesman at CBS News told.

The Washington parade, DC, should include more than 100 vehicles and thousands of soldiers who will be hosted in federal buildings. This could also involve 50 helicopters, which caused “in-depth coordination” with the Federal Aviation Administration, the spokesman said.

The event will take place as part of the celebrations of the 250th anniversary of the army on June 14 – the same day as Mr. Trump's 79th anniversary.

White House spokesperson Anna Kelly said in a statement that the cost will be “shared by the army department and the American semi-pricinian commission”.

“President Trump will commemorate the anniversary of the United States army with a military parade that honored all those who have been used since our great nation was founded 250 years ago,” said Kelly. “There is no event big enough to adequately capture our gratitude for the millions of heroes who have put their lives by defending our freedom, but this parade will be an appropriate tribute to the service, sacrifice and altruism of all those who have carried the uniform.”

Reports on a possible military parade began to circulate last month. The initial plans obtained by the Associated Press two weeks ago asked more than 6,600 soldiers, seven bands and 150 vehicles, including tanks as well as Stryker and Bradley combat vehicles – although at the time, the army said that the plans had not been finalized.

Trump confirmed the plans earlier this month: “We are going to have a big and beautiful parade,” said the president at “Meet the Press” of NBC.

The president also said that the event was not linked to his birthday. Asked about the price, Trump said it would be “peanuts in relation to the value of doing so”.

“We have the largest missiles in the world. We have the largest submarines in the world. We have the biggest tanks in the world's army. We have the largest weapons in the world. And we are going to celebrate it,” Trump told NBC News.

Plans have aroused criticism from the Democrats. Earlier this month, representative Steve Cohen of Tennessee called the unnecessary plan, writing in a statement: “The chief selfishness wants taxpayers to pay the bill for a military parade for his birthday.”

Mr. Trump's interest in the apparatus of a military parade dates back years. During a visit in 2017 in France during his first mandate, the president praised the annual parade of the country's Bastille Day and suggested “we will have to try to exceed it” on July 4.

A year later, the administration began to establish plans for a parade to recognize the Veterans Day. But after the reports were circulating that the event could cost up to $ 92 million – and some Democratic legislators criticized the idea as “self -aggregating” – Mr. Trump postponed the event and blamed local elected officials for having increased the price.

“Local politicians who direct Washington, DC (Mal) know a round when they see it. When they were asked to give us a price to organize a large party military parade, they wanted a certain number so ridiculously high that I canceled it,” Trump published on X, then known as Twitter in 2018.

More CBS News

Eleanor Watson

Eleanor Watson is a multiplatform journalist for CBS News and producer covering the Pentagon.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/news/trump-military-parade-birthday-45-million-dollars/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos