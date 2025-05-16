What evidence received by the police for the slander of the false Joko Widodo diploma?





Police have confiscated a certain number of evidence relating to the defamation case reported by the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo. This case is linked to the accusation of false diplomas which is addressed to it. Kombes Pol Ade Ary Syam Indradi, Jakarta Metropolitan Police Head of Metropolitan Police, revealed that the evidence submitted included a copy of the diploma ratification sheet and the thesis in the form of photocopies. “Earlier, it was explained (diploma and ratification of thesis) photocopy of Oke, it is still in the stages of the investigation,” Ade in Jakarta, Thursday 5/15). In addition, the investigators also received a loose disc containing 24 YouTube video links and the contents of Social Media X which contained elements of slander and defamation. “Currently, there is evidence received by the investigator, including a single piece flash disc Contains 24 link YouTube videos and content on social media X. Then there are a number of diploma photocopy documents, print Legalized, as well as a photocopy of the coverage of the thesis and the ratification sheet, “he added. Chronology of the Jokowi report ADE explained that the metropolitan police of Jakarta received the report on Wednesday April 30, 2025. In his report, Jokowi said that there was a statement that he was considering defaming concerning the charges of false diplomas. ADE also explained that on March 26, 2025, JW began to know the video on social networks containing slander declarations on the false diplomas of the university belonging to the journalist. “JW then asked his aid and his legal advisor to collect evidence of various social media and identify people in content, including RHS, RSN, TT, ES and KTR,” he said. “JW reminds those who make declarations and content containing slander and defamation, as indicated by RHS, RSN, TT, ES and KTR,” he continued. Jokowi reported For this, Jokowi visited the metropolitan police of Jakarta to make a police report on April 30, 2025. In his report, the part reported was still in the investigation, they were threatened to violate article 310 of the penal code. After pointing out, Jokowi said that the party reported was still in investigation and could be subject to legal threats based on article 310 of the Criminal Code, article 311 of the Criminal Code and article 35 OJ 51 paragraph 1 of law number 11 of 2008 concerning the ite which had been modified to law number 1 of 2024. Since receiving the report, the police have taken the investigation measures. So far, 24 people have been interviewed as witnesses at the clarification stage. “To date, there are at least 24 witnesses who have received information in the investigation process stadium,” concluded ADE.

