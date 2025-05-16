Modi's speeches define the Moodpahalgam media at Operation Sindoor





SO, that's what Catharsis looks like. In just over three weeks, Prime Minister Narendra Modi moved the business goal of business as usual to a new standard for India and terrorism. In doing so, he took the public during a roller coaster of emotional responses. Listen to his speeches from the murder of 26 Civiliansby Terrorists in Pahalgam, Kashmir, on April 22 before operation Sindoor and two shortly after the stopping of hostilities. We looked after sorrow and battle of war cries to relief while the PM went from revenge to Madhubani on April 24 to calm, composed of the Nation inhisaddress force on May 12. Between the two, pain was the theme of hisMann Kabartof April 27.

During Operation Sindoor, while the television anchors breathed fire, the PM remained silent during countless meetings, but did not hear. Then, two days after the announcement of the ceasefire on May 10, Modi brought a feeling of relief and closure that is very necessary for the sequence of events in his speech to the nation (The Indian Express). He explained a new war doctrine (India today) Justice had been done for Pahalgam's attack and there was a new standard, he said. Finally, during the Histoitto Adampur air base on May 13, the staff of AmidcheeringairForce, the PM went from a roar of the battlefield to a warning for terrorists and for Pakistan: India wants peace, but if you attack our ours manavtaWe also know how to reduce you in rubbleBharatMitti me Milana jata hai… ” Bharat Mata Ki Jai AndVande killedSanded while the PM raised his fist in the air and the rally joined. These moving words came when US President Donald Trump said on several occasions that he had provoked the ceasefire and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Pakistan had given an “professional and effective response” to India. Read also: Sindoor Strike Ravi Tv War Room Pakistan Red Pakistan, Dharam Diya gusts Dukh, Aakrosh, Nyay The Primeminister is a very accomplished public speaker and it was not different this time. He delivered his messages according to the moment. In hisMann Ki BaatThe radio speaks to the whole country, three days later, it was calm but painful as shot nyayjustice. Here is a PM accustomed to facing the camera. In his speech to the nation, he tried to communicate strength and state spirit. It has the capacity to transmit an unshakable feeling of certainty, especially in bad times. He uses his loud voice, looking directly into the camera, stirring his index to punctuate the meaning. Knowing that the opportunity was calling for its calm, it was measured in its language: “India will not tolerate any nuclear blackmail. India will precisely and decisively strike terrorist hiding places if there are talks with Pakistan, it will only be on terrorism (and) the cashmere occupied by Pakistan, he said. Adampur saw the PM repeat this message, but with passion. It was much more on symbolism: he wore the Western command cap, stood in front of the air defense system of the S-400 and an AircraftPakistan of Mig-29 had claimed to destroy the armed forces of the obligation and gave an exciting call to patriotism with repeated songs of Bharat Mata Kijai There has been a certain symmetry of PMS declarations since the attack by Pahalgam. If he was talking about Mitti Mein Milana In his speech in Madhubani before the launch of Operation Sindoor, he again referred it to Adampur air base after his stop. He talked about dukhSorrow, the loss against the women of their brothers, husbands, son everywhere. And at the start of his national speech, he dedicated the Sindoor operation to the betis of the country. Again and again, he referred to indignation (aakrosh) felt by everyone, the punishing response, the unity of the country, including all political parties and justice. He started by promising that justice would be in Madhubani and in his Mann Ki BaatAnd he ended up ensuring that justice had been done. Read also: Modi Govt hit the BBC for activists. This leaves Nyt, AFP, AP and the rest Echo in editorial rooms In accordance with the PMSConitant theme of national unity, the media spoke in a normal new voice. Traditional newspapers such asThe time of India,,Hindustan Times,,The Hindus,AndThe Indian Expressgave his address to the titles of the national banner on page 1 and devoted editorials to it. In PremiumFor example,The Hindussaid that his speech and visit to Adampur were not written to the public and that what had described the strategy indicated by Indias to respond to terrorism with clarity and resolution. Economic era,In Terrorism is Anaddress, his Pakistanwas satisfied with the name and shame of Pakistan: the horse of Pakistan finally placed before the cart of terrorism. The chain chains, combined on May 10, by the sudden announcement of a break in hostilities and American president Donald Trump, demanding a credit for a cease-fire between India and Pakistan, found his composure by speech on Monday. What a strong statement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, exclaimedIndia todayjet. P akdad(Pakistan sin) had received his answer, saidBharat Republic. Here's how India sang Pakistan, wroteTime now. Message of victory, applaudingABP News. (Edited by Asavari Singh)

